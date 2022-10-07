ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho State Journal

In Ragle’s absence, ISU unravels in 37-6 loss to No. 4 Montana State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Xavier Guillory crouched on the sideline, head down, demeanor despondent. There wasn’t much Idaho State’s best receiver could do at this point, not after he had dropped a potential first-down conversion against Montana State, a costly mistake in a game full of many like it. Guillory has been so reliable for his team this fall. What do you do when even those players hurt your chances — and you don’t have your head coach? In Idaho State’s 37-6 loss to No. 4...
POCATELLO, ID
viatravelers.com

19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho

Idaho Falls has a sweet mountain-town charm, due in part to both its location with the stunning Snake River that runs through it and because of the lovely people who live and work here. It is the heart of eastern Idaho culture and commercial spaces with a healthy number of galleries, museums, activities, and fun places like zoos, parks, and the Melaleuca Field Stadium.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Big O Tires employee born without arms gets a Feel Good Friday surprise

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a man named Jose who has worked at Big O Tires in Pocatello for about...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Five injured in wrecks that shut down I-15 southbound near Blackfoot for hours

Crashes on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday afternoon sent five people to local hospitals and shut down the freeway's southbound lanes for several hours. The first crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot when a 1998 Peterbilt semi pulling double trailers was stopped in the lane of travel and was struck from behind by a 2014 Freightliner semi which was then struck from behind by a2005 Chevrolet Silverado, Idaho State Police said. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls Police expand K-9 unit

The Idaho Falls Police Department has several new K-9 officers in training as its veteran K-9s prepare for retirement. The department said it has expanded it has increased the number of K-9 officers from three to six. Two other K-9 officers are also preparing to retire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

NEW BEGINNINGS: Goody's and Buddy's under new ownership, ButterBurr's relocating

POCATELLO — Three restaurants that have collectively graced the Gate City for more than 140 years are embracing new beginnings following some big changes. The owners of both Goody’s Deli & Pub and Buddy’s Italian have decided to retire and have sold the businesses and ButterBurr’s is preparing to move from its Yellowstone Avenue location to West Cedar Street in a building that has formerly housed two other restaurants. The...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello City Council now at full strength following two appointments

POCATELLO — Two local residents appointed by Pocatello Mayor Blad to serve on the City Council were officially sworn in Thursday evening. The current four members of the City Council — Rick Cheatum, Linda Leeuwrik, Josh Mansfield and Scott Marchand — voted unanimously to approve the appointments of Pocatello residents Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to serve alongside them. “I want to thank the City Council for confirming my nominations...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: I-15 back open near Blackfoot after multiple crashes

BLACKFOOT — The southbound lanes of I-15 are blocked near Blackfoot after two semis and at least one other vehicle were involved in a crash Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:15 p.m. and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at exit 98. It’s unknown if anyone was injured...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
BASALT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities release name of man killed in crash on local highway

A 24-year-old Blackfoot man died Sunday morning as the result of injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 91 in Bingham County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 7:22 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91 in Bingham County near the Sage Hill Truck Stop & Casino, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. Colby John Platt, who died in the crash,...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID

