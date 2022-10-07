Prince and Princess of Wales thank people of Northern Ireland hours after Catherine heckled on trip

Read full article on original website
The New Prince and Princess of Wales Just Inherited a Secret Estate in, Appropriately, Wales
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have inherited a so-called “secret” home tucked away in rural Wales after the Queen’s death last month—(try spelling this without double and triple checking) Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, where King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort have enjoyed spending time together in the past.
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
Kate Middleton heckled by Irish nationalist in Northern Ireland
Kate Middleton was heckled during a royal walkabout in Northern Ireland on Thursday. “Nice to meet you but it would be better for us if you were in your own country,” the woman — who appeared to be recording the conversation on her phone — said as the Princess of Wales laughed awkwardly.
Funeral director branding on hearse carrying Queen’s body to Edinburgh disappears during journey
The branding of a funeral director carrying the Queen’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday mysteriously disappeared during the six hour journey. A prominent sticker with the name of the company, William Purves, was spotted by eagle-eyed Royal watchers as the hearse left Balmoral just after 10am. However,...
Gwynedd council calls for abolition of title Prince of Wales
Councillors in north Wales vote to express opposition to ‘thorn in nation for centuries’
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
British Passenger Is Found Dead By His Wife On Board Flight From UK To Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, according to Mail Online. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the same flight alerted the crew.
More than 100 Heathrow flights cancelled ‘to avoid noise’ during Queen’s funeral
More than 100 Heathrow Airport flights will be cancelled due to the Queen’s funeral.The west London airport announced that 15% of its 1,200 flights due to take off or land on Monday will be disrupted “to avoid noise”.The airport said it wants to ensure the skies over London will be quiet during the two-minute national silence as the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey nears its end shortly before noon.Out of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, Heathrow, NATS and airlines, will make appropriate changes to their operations to avoid noise disruption for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey and...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Princess of Wales brings sunshine to maternity ward during hospital visit
The Princess of Wales has made early years and mental health key cornerstones of her work as a royal, shining a light on both causes this week as she visited a hospital maternity unit in Guildford. Ahead of the engagement at Royal Surrey County Hospital Wednesday, Kensington Palace announced that...
Commemorative lifeboat named after Prince Philip to arrive in Wells
A lifeboat named after the late Duke of Edinburgh will arrive at its new station on Saturday. The Shannon class lifeboat will be based at Wells Quay in Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk. The boat also commemorates 15,000 people whose loved ones donated to the RNLI in order for their names to feature...
Crowds cheer King Charles during visit to Dunfermline
Large crowds gathered in Dunfermline to welcome King Charles and the Queen Consort on a visit to mark the former town's new status as a city. The ceremony was their first public visit since the official period of royal mourning for the Queen ended. King Charles said the event would...
William to deliver first speech as Prince of Wales at animal conservation event
The Prince of Wales will deliver his first public speech since taking on his new royal title at a charitable event in London. Prince William, who is now the heir apparent following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, will speak at the United for Wildlife global summit at the Science Museum on Tuesday (4 October).
Sandsfoot Castle: No agreement on future of Henry VIII fortress
A stand-off has emerged which has left the authority responsible for a Tudor castle in a "difficult" position. Sandsfoot Castle sits on a cliff between Weymouth and Portland, in Dorset, and was fenced off after cracks appeared in January 2021. Historic England wants the fortress preserved but some groups associated...
Creeslough tragedy – cross-border search and rescue effort praised
The cross-border search and rescue effort following the devastating service station explosion in Co Donegal has been praised.Emergency workers from across Northern Ireland joined their colleagues in the Irish republic in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon in the desperate search through the rubble.Those included the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance.“On behalf of NIFRS, I would like to convey my heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in yesterday’s devastating incident in Creeslough” See statement from Deputy Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Paul Harper....
Liz Truss faces Lords’ Northern Ireland protocol rebellion
Liz Truss is facing a rebellion in the House of Lords over the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol which is proceeding to its next stage just as negotiations to end the dispute with the EU are resumed. It is scheduled to get a second reading in the House of Lords on...
Forget Michelin stars... the best boozers in Britain revealed: A 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher is named Great British Pub of the Year 2022
A 'lively and imaginative' 17th-century West Sussex inn run by a former art teacher has been hailed as the best pub in Britain. The Gun Inn in the village of Findon, 15 minutes from the seaside, was named the Great British Pub of the Year 2022 at an event in Manchester hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
The "Stone Of Destiny" Is Returning To Westminster For The Coronation Of King Charles
Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
Man, 36, dies after collapsing during the London Marathon
Unnamed man from south-east England collapsed in late stages of race and died in hospital
Katie Piper’s acid attacker on the run as police launch ‘urgent’ manhunt
The man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper is on the run after police launched a manhunt for the offender to be recalled to jail. Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.Sylvestre was paroled in 2020, 11 years after the horrifying assault, but could now face more jail time after he went missing while on licence.The former model was left with extensive injuries after sulphuric acid was thrown in...
