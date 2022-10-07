Read full article on original website
Related
‘Vikram’ Review: A Tamil Action Legend Returns to Take Down a Drug Dealer in Thrilling Kollywood Hit
If Hollywood can justify making sequels to “Rambo” and “Top Gun” more than three decades on, why can’t Kollywood do the same? In tons-of-fun “Vikram,” a secret agent first introduced in 1986 emerges from deep undercover to thwart the biggest drug deal in Indian history. He’s a grandfather now, but that doesn’t stop the title character (Kamal Haasan) from tossing people across the room in this turbo-charged, three-hour action bonanza, which pairs Vikram with a younger operative named Amar (Fahadh Faasil). The two have at least one thing in common: Rules and regulations don’t matter, which means they’re free to...
Hollywood Bowl smashes profit expectations despite living costs crisis
Hollywood Bowl, the UK’s biggest tenpin bowling operator, has increased annual revenues and profits to well above pre-pandemic levels and believes its value entertainment will continue to appeal to families looking to cut back on household spending. The company, which claims to be the cheapest option among the big...
Comments / 0