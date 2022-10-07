Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Club’ Breaks World Record for Most Jump Scares in a TV Episode
Mike Flanagan has faced his worst fear: The jump scare. The “Midnight Mass” and “Haunting of Hill House” mastermind packed 21 separate instances of the classic horror trope into the premiere of his latest Netflix series, “The Midnight Club,” a tally so high it actually breaks the Guinness World Record for “most scripted jump scares in a single television episode.” A Guinness World Record official presented Flanagan and Co. their certificate for the achievement during the “Midnight Club’s” New York Comic Con panel Thursday night, which included a preview of the premiere episode ahead of the show’s Friday launch. “This is...
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Midnight Club: Netflix horror series has more jump scares in episode 1 than any in TV history
A brand new Netflix show has just broken the world record for the most jump scares in a single episode.The horror series, which is available to stream now, has been presented with the Guinness World Record after earning the achievement.This is certainly good press for the new show, which is called The Midnight Club. It comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous projects for Netflix include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan has also directed the films Hush and the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining,...
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?
Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
EW.com
Mike Flanagan tried to make The Midnight Club a movie — until he had to destroy the script
Mike Flanagan's first attempt at bringing The Midnight Club to the screen didn't go so well. The horror maven behind The Haunting of Hill House and Doctor Sleep went way back to the very beginnings of his new Netflix series while stopping by EW's New York Comic Con suite Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Midnight Club Season 1 Ending Explained
This post contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free review of Season 1. Mike Flanagan adapting Christopher Pike is a dream come true for a lot of horror fans who grew up in the 90s and 00s. Pike’s story provides the foundation for Flanagan’s most recent Netflix series — The Midnight Club — following a group of terminally ill children who create ghosts (tell stories) as a way to connect and share their deepest, darkest fears and secrets.
Digital Trends
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
Everything You Need to Know About Anya From ‘The Midnight Club’
Creator Mike Flanagan, known for The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, is at it again. On Oct. 7, Flanagan’s newest television series The Midnight Club is coming to Netflix, and you won’t want to miss it. Article continues below advertisement. Based on horror legend Christopher Pike’s...
‘The Midnight Club’ on Netflix: Breaking Down That Final Twist
All of the spooky stories in Netflix’s The Midnight Club may have ended, but there’s still more to this series. This young-adult thriller’s final episode revealed the truth behind its central cult, saw two of its characters grow up a lot in a short amount of time, and dropped a couple of major cliffhangers. If Netflix is open to a Season 2, there is absolutely potential there.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ribbit! Leap-Frog Literally Jumps Onto the Screen in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Finally, Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivers … in more ways than one. Not only does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil finally join the MCU, but we also meet Leap-Frog. Some of us thought he would be Frog-Man, but instead, we get Leap-Frog, who is related to the aforementioned Frog-Man.
The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone Calls Similarities Between Mike Flanagan Roles "Surface Level"
Watch: The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series. Similar does not mean the same. At least, that's what The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone wants fans to remember as they watch her second foray into Mike Flanagan's horror universe. The actress, who joined the filmmaker's go-to troop of players in his 2021 religiously-charged horror drama Midnight Mass, acknowledged to E! News that she spoke with Mike about the similarities between Midnight Mass' Leeza and The Midnight Club's Sandra, both of whom are devoutly religious.
Vice
8 messed up new horror movies to watch this spooky month
2022 has been a major year for disturbing, fucked up movies – hi, gross-out body horror Crimes of the Future, Gen Z slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies, the porn-y horror X and it’s sequel Pearl. It’s also been a major season for horror TV shows too. But, now that it's officially spooky month, there’s a ton of new gory movies being released in the lead up to Halloween that will bring some fresh blood, jumpscares and deranged content to fuel your nightmares. Among them, Barbarian and Smile already have the internet going feral. Then there’s the new gender-swapped Hellraiser, an adaptation of a Stephen King novella, the finale to the Halloween franchise and so much more to look forward to. Add all of the below to your watchlist!
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ on Netflix, a Stephen King Adaptation That’s a Handsome Trip to Dullsville
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (now on Netflix) begs the question: Are there any Stephen King stories left to adapt? I know the answer to that – an emphatic no – but King is so prolific, at this point it’s starting to feel like a rhetorical question. So the 39th film adaptation (give or take; are we counting TV movies, or both movies spawned from a thousand-page novel, or short films, or, or, or…) of his work springs from a 2020 novella about a kid, an old man and a haunted cell phone, written and directed by old pro John Lee Hancock, whose last movie, serial-killer drama The Little Things, was good enough to make us almost forgive the icky uberschmaltz that was The Blind Side. So he’s got the King of Horror on his side and a rock-solid lead in young Jaeden Martell; let’s see if they can churn up a little suspense.
How Does HBO Max's 'Velma' Connect to the Original 'Scooby-Doo'? (NYCC FIRST LOOK)
The newest HBO Max show to put an adult animation spin on a beloved character is Mindy Kaling's Velma. The show, which stars Mindy as the voice of the titular sleuth, is a prequel to the classic Scooby-Doo mystery series that adults and children alike know and love. Article continues...
New on Netflix October 2022: 10 horror flicks (and more) you should watch this month
Here are the new movies and shows you can stream on Netflix in October. Check out some of the highlights below -- including our picks for the 10 best scary movies to you can stream this month to get excited (and properly creeped out) for Halloween -- or scroll down to the full list of what’s new and what’s leaving (including “Schitt’s Creek”).
msn.com
Netflix’s new No. 1 movie is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — and it’s based on a Stephen King novel
October is the perfect time for watching scary movies with all the lights switched off, and Netflix is hoping to ensnare horror fans with its latest film based on a short story from legendary author Stephen King. And it appears to have worked. Named Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, the spooky flick...
Milk of the Poppy Can Be a Deadly Weapon in 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. The maesters who treat Viserys in House of the Dragon use milk of the poppy to relieve his pain and make his final days just a bit more bearable. But for those who never watched Game of Thrones and learned about it before the spinoff came along, what is milk of poppy and what exactly does it do?
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0