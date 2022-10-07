Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (now on Netflix) begs the question: Are there any Stephen King stories left to adapt? I know the answer to that – an emphatic no – but King is so prolific, at this point it’s starting to feel like a rhetorical question. So the 39th film adaptation (give or take; are we counting TV movies, or both movies spawned from a thousand-page novel, or short films, or, or, or…) of his work springs from a 2020 novella about a kid, an old man and a haunted cell phone, written and directed by old pro John Lee Hancock, whose last movie, serial-killer drama The Little Things, was good enough to make us almost forgive the icky uberschmaltz that was The Blind Side. So he’s got the King of Horror on his side and a rock-solid lead in young Jaeden Martell; let’s see if they can churn up a little suspense.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO