WUSA

Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins

It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
WUSA

Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes

Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family. The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Wells Adams
WUSA

Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling

Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
CELEBRITIES
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bip
WUSA

Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label

Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’

Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
MOVIES
WUSA

Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son

Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Producers Step in After Angela Attacks Michael

Angela took her confrontation with Michael to the next level when she got physical with him after confronting him in Nigeria. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela once again lost her temper at Michael, but this time her usually mild-mannered husband fought back. Angela...
TV SERIES
WUSA

Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies

Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies. The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.
INTERNET
WUSA

'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have locked in their teams on season 22 of The Voice!. The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!
TV & VIDEOS

