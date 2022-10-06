Read full article on original website
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
It's wedding season for Clare Crawley! The Bachelorette alum announced via Instagram on Monday that she's engaged to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!" Crawley captioned a photo of Dawkins down on one knee. "The easiest YES of my life ❤️"
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody and Christine's Kids React to Their Split
It's time for the kids to weigh in on the turmoil in the Brown family. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Christine Brownthrows a big graduation and birthday party for her and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel, just weeks after telling the other wives that she is leaving Kody. It's the family's first...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Meri Says She Feels 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests She Move Away
While Kody Brown might still be reeling from his split from his third wife, Christine Brown, the patriarchy-loving patriarch doesn't seem to have a problem letting his first wife, Meri Brown, go. On Sunday's Sister Wives, Kody makes a suggestion in the aftermath of the sudden death of Meri's mother, Bonnie, that leaves Meri even more upset than before.
Julia Roberts Talks 'Dream Come True' Life She Has with Husband Danny Moder and Kids
Julia Robert’s career isn’t the most important thing in her life. During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that although she is living her dream -- life at home is much better. “It’s just never consumed me being an actor,” the 54-year-old star said...
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani and Celeb Advisor Sean Paul Preview the Battle Rounds (Exclusive)
Gwen Stefani is ready to bring the right temperature to season 22 of The Voice! The Battle Rounds kick off on Monday, and that means it's celeb advisor time -- and Sean Paul is here to help Team Gwen!. "It reminds me of myself," Sean told ET of working with...
Tia Mowry Thanks Fans for 'Outpouring of Love' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry is entering a new era! On Monday, the 44-year-old shared a picture and a message of thanks to everyone who supported her following the news of her divorce. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community,” the Sister, Sister star wrote. “The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all. New Book, First Chapter to follow. Love, Tia ❤️”
Bella Hadid Turns 26: See Her Friends and Family's Birthday Tributes
Happiest of days to the birthday girl! Bella Hadid turned 26 on Sunday, and was showered with love by her famous friends and family. The fashion model and aspiring actress was celebrated enthusiastically by her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who commemorated the special day with a long series of photos on her Instagram story that took fans on an emotional journey of Bella's life.
Joseph Baena Reveals Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger's Reaction to His 'DWTS' Performances (Exclusive)
Joseph Baena is feeling the love from his famous father. The 25-year-old actor and fitness model has been consistently pulling off impressive performances on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been watching all along. Baena and his pro partner Daniella Karagach -- who...
‘RHOC’: Heather Dubrow Dismisses Claims She Has Not Been Filming Season 17 Amid Rumors Terry Has Been Cheating For Years
Bravo snoops think that Heather Dubrow has been MIA from filming season 17 of the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ because of rumors about her marriage.
Scarlett Johansson Felt Her Career Was Over After Being 'Hypersexualized' and 'Pigeonholed' at a Young Age
Scarlett Johansson is opening up about her career in Hollywood and how she feels being "hypersexualized" from a young age threatened her success. On the 500th episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, the Black Widow actress got candid about being a woman in the spotlight. "I kind of became...
Kathie Lee Gifford Upset Over Regis Philbin Headlines Due to Kelly Ripa's Book: 'What's the Point?'
Kathie Lee Gifford would rather not hear Kelly Ripa’s thoughts on their late co-host, Regis Philbin. On Monday, the former Live With Regis and Kathie Lee host shared that she didn't have any plans to read Ripa’s book, Live Wire, and wasn't pleased about the headlines concerning the nature of Ripa and Philbin's relationship.
Kanye West on Being Labeled 'Crazy' and Not 'Compromising' With Kim Kardashian on Kids' Schooling
Kanye "Ye" West says she's heard the term "crazy" being thrown his way, and he admits that it hurts his feelings. During part two of the rapper's interview on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the rapper addressed those who questioned his mental health amid his controversial stances, such as him wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. On top of that, several models wore the controversial shirt during his show's presentation.
Charlie Puth Details His Own Experience With Ellen DeGeneres Label
Just weeks after singer Greyson Chance claimed Ellen DeGeneres was "manipulative," "blatantly opportunistic" and "way too controlling" after she signed him to her now defunct music label, Charlie Puth is opening up about his own unpleasant experience with the former TV host's music label. In an interview with Rolling Stone,...
Kevin Smith Will Never Direct a Marvel or ‘Star Wars’ Movie Because It’s a ‘Fool’s Errand’
Kevin Smith is sticking to DC…maybe. The “Clerks” director, who famously was offered to head up Warner Bros’ DC department in 1996, revealed that he will never work for Marvel or the “Star Wars” franchise due to the “rabid” fans of both IPs. “It’s a fool’s errand — you’re going to piss somebody off,” Smith told The Guardian. “Fandom is rabid and tribal. When I worked on ‘Masters of the Universe,’ I took a lot of heat from people who felt like I had ruined their childhood. Going near a Marvel or a Star Wars would make me insanely reticent.” Smith continued, “They’ve...
Kim Kardashian Shares Cute Video of Kids Singing Kanye West Song Amid Drama, Attends LA Rams Game With Son
Kim Kardashian is showing some subtle support as Kanye "Ye" West remains embroiled in controversy. The reality star posted an adorable video over the weekend, showing two of the former couple's young children singing their dad's song with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In the clip, Psalm West, 3, sweetly croons the song from the back seat of a car while big sister Chicago West, 4, corrects him on some of the lyrics.
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Producers Step in After Angela Attacks Michael
Angela took her confrontation with Michael to the next level when she got physical with him after confronting him in Nigeria. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela once again lost her temper at Michael, but this time her usually mild-mannered husband fought back. Angela...
Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Being a Child Star, Praises 'Really Supportive' Parents (Exclusive)
Daniel Radcliffe is opening up about getting a lot of support from his parents when he first started too pursue a career as an actor. The actor -- who stars in the forthcoming parody biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story -- recently sat down with ET, and was joined by co-star Evan Rachel Wood and director Eric Appel.
Prince Harry Gives Update on Kids Archie and Lilibet in Cute Video Call to Charity Award Winners
Prince Harry had a special meeting with some winners of the WellChild Awards! On Monday, the charity shared a video featuring the Duke of Sussex -- who missed the ceremony this year in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death last month. In a video posted by the organization, the...
Kanye West Reacts to Instagram Restricting His Account, Deleting Content for Violating Policies
Kanye "Ye" West is not happy after Instagram restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies. The rapper took to Twitter on Saturday and directed his grievances at Mark Zuckerberg -- the founder of Facebook and Instagram's parent company, Meta Platforms -- by posting a picture of himself with Zuckerberg at what appears to be some kind of karaoke event.
'The Voice' Season 22 Team Rosters: Watch All the Blind Auditions
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello have locked in their teams on season 22 of The Voice!. The Blind Auditions wrapped up on Monday, as the coaches filled the last spots on their team and prepared to start leading their singers through the Battle Rounds, the Knockouts and on to the live shows and, hopefully, the finale!
