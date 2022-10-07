ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

WMAZ

Sheriff: More than 30 people arrested in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park

MACON, Ga. — Several people are in custody and dozens of cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis tells 13 WMAZ "30 to 40" people were arrested at Carolyn Crayton Park after law enforcement moved in on a weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-day." Davis says they'll have an exact number on the amount arrested and cited Monday morning.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for "armed and dangerous" Dooly Co. man after shooting

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Dooly County authorities are looking for a man they say shot someone. In a post on Facebook, the Vienna Police Department says their officers were called to a Holiday Street address just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot twice. Other people inside the home said a man, later identified as Christian Collier, had shot that man. Investigators say Collier kicked in the back door of the house, shot the man multiple times, and then ran away.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: One dead, another hurt after fight turns into shooting in Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - One man is dead and another is hurt after both were shot Saturday evening. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to an address on Bailey Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. Saturday about a domestic dispute. While deputies were on the way, another call was received by 911 stating a person had been shot at an address on Napier Avenue. Deputies found a man at each address with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 56-year-old Tommy Williams, died. The other man, 24-year-old Brandon Neal, is in stable condition. Deputies later determined that both gunshot wounds stemmed from the same fight on Bailey Avenue.
MACON, GA
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Albany Herald

Pair of armed Cordele drug traffickers arrested

CORDELE — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley this week, arresting the 26-year-old Cordele man and an accomplice, Marqavious Gaston, 26, also of Cordele, . Search warrants were executed...
CORDELE, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one injured after shooting on Bailey Avenue

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Bailey Avenue Saturday. Deputies say they were first called out to a domestic dispute at 1435 Bailey Avenue just before 7 p.m. Coroner Leon Jones says 56-year-old Tommy Williams was found shot multiple times...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Forsyth woman runs from arrest, injures two police officers

FORSYTH, Ga. — A woman injured two police officers after she attempted to escape arrest on Thursday in Forsyth. In a release, The Forsyth Police Department said that they were called out to a domestic dispute on Thursday around 8:22 p.m. at Union Hill Apartments. When Sgt. David Asbell...
FORSYTH, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Man charged in fatal shooting on Mosley Road

A man has been arrested for his involvement in the shooting of Roy Oglesby. Sheriff Terry Deese of the Peach County Sheriff's Office said that 51-year-old Robert H. Burnette III has been charged for the murder of Oglesby in this case. He has been booked at the Peach County jail,...
PEACH COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Bodycam video | Zebulon Police Chief under fire for disrespectful treatment of officers during traffic stop

MOLENA, Ga. — A Zebulon police chief is facing tough criticism over his treatment of other officers. It was all caught on video in Pike County. Police Chief Jonathan Hemphill was pulled over at a traffic stop by officers in the neighboring City of Molena, Georgia, on Aug. 25. The two cities in Pike County shared an emergency radio channel but after the Zebulon Police Chief was pulled over by two Molena officers – he blocked the city from using its frequency.
PIKE COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

APD Armed Robbery Arrest

Release from Americus Police Department dated: October 7, 2022. On October 6, 2022 at approximately 1:24 PM, an officer of the Americus Police Department was flagged down by a male subject in the area of Mayo and Elliott Streets. The subject reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint. Officers began searching the area and located the suspect, 28-year old Devonta T. Jackson nearby.
AMERICUS, GA
13WMAZ

GBI: 2 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Crisp County

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested for drug trafficking after a four-month investigation in Crisp County Tuesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration finished the drug trafficking investigation which targeted 26-year-old Grayling Coley.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA
