Ken Jennings may be no stranger to the Jeopardy! stage having guest hosted numerous times and holding the record for the longest winning streak, but that didn’t exempt the newly-appointed co-host from having an emotional reaction as he walked out for the premiere of Season 39. He credits his reaction to the studio audience, which was brought back to the show for the first time in more than two years. “That first game of this season, I walked out and people just went bonkers and I just started to cry,” he told Good Morning America. “This game means so much to people. And...

