Walgreens’ Luke Rauch on Creating a Seamless Shopper Experience

By Noor Lobad
 3 days ago
In both his personal and professional life, Luke Rauch, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer of Walgreens , is all about maximizing convenience.

So said the executive at WWD’s Wellness Forum as he detailed how Walgreens is amping up the breadth of the company’s service and product offerings in accordance with shifting consumer lifestyles.

“Our vision is to be the leading partner of reimagining local health care and well-being for all,” said Rauch, highlighting the company’s ongoing initiatives, such as its partnership with VillageMD, through which full-service primary care practices will be added to 1,000 Walgreens stores across the U.S. by 2027.

Rauch also said Walgreens seeks to delve into mental health services, an offering he believes will decrease many of the pain points consumers often encounter when trying to access such services.

“Things like mental well-being and counseling, or tests you might have had to go to your physician to get previously, you can now get at Walgreens. It is a shorter drive, a more manageable parking lot and a lot easier to execute than going to your primary care physician,” Rauch said, noting that over 75 percent of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens store, which makes such offerings even more of a no-brainer to him.

“The dream is to operate in communities and improve the total cost of care for patients and make their lives more affordable,” he said.

While Rauch said the company is exploring additional checkout options such as self-checkout and even a potential scan-as-you-shop method through which in-store shoppers can check out directly from their phones, it is taking a thoughtful and steady approach to any such implementations.

“The challenge that you have with self-checkout is when not done right it can actually create a sub-optimal customer experience,” Rauch said, adding that for certain stores — such as those with high volumes of alcohol sales — self-checkout can potentially be more of a hindrance than it would be beneficial.

Walgreens , which initially introduced curbside pickup in the early 2010s only to withdraw the offering shortly thereafter, knows firsthand how important good timing is in ensuring the success of any such rollouts.

“We were too far ahead of the curve,” said Rauch of the company’s first attempt at curbside pickup, which it recommenced in 2020, just as many other retailers were introducing the offering for the first time. “We didn’t have the patience to let that business grow and mature, so we pulled it. Part of this, too, is once we make the right moves, having the right conviction to let it play out.”

Walgreens’ same-day delivery service is among the key offerings the company seeks to emphasize moving forward, with Rauch stating that due to Walgreens’ high penetration and highly curated selection, it is able to execute deliveries significantly faster than competing retailers.

“We’re a small store,” Rauch said. “We’re never going to be able to have the breadth of assortment that a Saks or a Bloomingdale’s is going to be able to offer, but we know what sells within the communities within which we operate.”

“The lines between what was traditionally considered health and what is now wellness and what is beauty are blurring,” concluded Rauch, stating that Walgreens is taking a multidimensional approach to setting itself — and its shoppers — up for success in all three areas.

Macy’s Marketplace Play: What It Means

Macy’s has launched its digital marketplace platform, significantly expanding its offering of categories and brands available on macys.com and providing sellers with a wider audience of potential shoppers. This fall, via its marketplace, macys.com will make available 400 brands not previously sold at Macy’s, across 20 categories. Of the...
BUSINESS
Bala Founders Discuss Wearable Wellness, Design-centric Products and Brand Expansion

In 2020, the Bala bangles revolutionized the wearable wellness space, as consumers were looking for a convenient way to get fit during the pandemic. With design at the forefront, the brand has continued to excite consumers by launching luxurious, elevated workout equipment. During WWD’s Wellness Forum last week, Bala founders and husband-and-wife duo Maximilian Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway sat down with senior beauty editor Kathryn Hopkins to discuss the future of the brand, and the key factors behind its explosive growth. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president. Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Target to sell Tupperware in stores

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tupperware lovers can now purchase the iconic sealable containers straight from Target shelves, the latest sign of a seismic shift in the 76-year-old company’s business model. Tupperware Brands CEO Miguel Fernandez announced the launch via a LinkedIn post on Monday, and the news follows the...
RETAIL
Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s to make major multi-million dollar changes to stores – how your shopping will change

RETAILERS such as Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Kohl's are making major multi-million dollar changes to stores, which could affect your shopping. These changes are a major increase in investment and will improve customer service, like shelves being restocked quicker at Walmart and improved pickup services. Amazon is among the biggest...
RETAIL
Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing. Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection The second edition of Target’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9. The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under...
RETAIL
Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders

WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans

Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
RETAIL
Tracking the Growth of Wellness

At WWD’s first live Wellness Forum, held on Sept. 28 in New York City, experts from leading wellness brands and retailers spoke about the future of the category, which is expected to be a $7 trillion global opportunity by 2025.  While speakers hailed from all areas of well-being, including fitness, mental health, skin care, sexual wellness, plant-based medicine and ingestibles, common threads ran throughout. Four major themes emerged from the day’s conversations: More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW As the COVID-19...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

Many consumers began holiday shopping as early as July for the 2022 season; still, as the holidays approach, experts say brands and retailers can expect another year of hectic, peak levels of shipments. According to data from Ware2Go, the UPS company that simplifies the end-to-end supply chain to enable merchants to compete and grow, a full 95 percent of merchants have had to adjust their planning in response to supply chain disruptions and market conditions, starting with inventory planning. For 68 percent of small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this means changing up their inventory ordering strategy in some way this holiday...
INDUSTRY
Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
RETAIL
Definite Articles Expanding Into Performance Apparel

Definite Articles is branching out. Just under a year after the company’s launch with a line of biodegradable socks, Definite Articles is taking on the competitive activewear market.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The brand was founded 11 months ago by Aaron Sanandres, chief executive officer of Untuckit, as a pandemic passion project. He set out to produce performance products that had as low an impact on the environment as possible. He started with socks and offers four styles for men and women. But Sanandres has always had larger ambitions for...
APPAREL
The Benefit of Bringing Human Touch to Retail

As wellness products continue to conquer more shelf space in stores, well-researched, better-educated consumers are following — and they have questions. According to survey findings from Beauty Barrage, 58 percent of consumers come in with specific wellness questions and for 80 percent of consumers, it makes a difference if a store’s beauty brand ambassador tells a consumer that a product has a wellness component.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “We know that everything is digital today,” said Amanda Fitzpatrick, head...
RETAIL
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
RETAIL
