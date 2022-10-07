Read full article on original website
Related
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
Steve Lacy Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Bad Habits’
For the first time in his career, Steve Lacy has found himself atop the charts. Lacy’s “Bad Habits” has beat out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and “I Like You” by Post Malone and Doja Cat to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Kenzo B, Young Devyn Team Up For ‘The Facts’
Across the music industry, a spotlight has been placed on the next generation of woman telling their stories from behind the microphone. Earlier this week, Latto picked up “Song of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards while Glorilla won the “Breakthrough Artist of the Year” award. Elsewhere, Andscape delivered a piece entitled “The next first ladies of rap.” While the report highlighted the likes of Baby Tate, Flo Milli and Rico Nasty, it largely excluded young women making noise out of New York except for Lady London. In the state that gave birth to Hip-Hop, there is no shortage of women ready to rise to the level of stardom that Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have reached. Armani Caesar, Lola Brooke, Billy B and Ice Spice are just a few names that come to mind. Tonight, two of the women reshaping New York’s Hip-Hop scene for a new generation have teamed up to deliver a new record. Their names are Kenzo B and Young Devyn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Van Lathan Jr. Shares ‘Hip-Hop Homicides’ Trailer
Over the years, the world has seen Van Lathan Jr. take on a number of roles. He’s been featured on TMZ’s daily show, co-hosted podcasts with Jemele Hill and Rachel Lindsay and won an Academy Award. Now, he’s taking on another job as the host and producer of WE.tv’s new show, Hip-Hop Homicides.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
NBA・
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
Takeoff And Quavo Team Up To Deliver ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
The city of Atlanta, Georgia is preparing for a major run in the month of October. ONE Musicfest is set to bring Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, City Girls and many other top acts to Central Park. Not long thereafter, Nardo Wick, G Herbo and 21 Savage will bring their talents to the Atlanta University Center for homecoming. To top it all off, Lil’ Baby is ready to release his latest album, It’s Only Me. With all of that going on, tonight belongs to Takeoff and Quavo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
Chxrry22 Releases ‘The Other Side’ EP
Black Barbershops are interesting places. In a matter of moments, you may hear someone say the wisest thing and the most ignorant thing in the same sentence. Today, I’m choosing to focus on the former instead of the latter. Not long ago, I was sitting in the chair when I heard someone twice my age say, “The tougher the ask, the fewer instructions there are to complete it.” For whatever reason, that quote always stuck with me. First, it stuck with me because that same man also said that the Earth is flat. Second, it’s sticking with me right now because it’s the best way I can describe the EP that I’m listening to as I write this. It’s a seven-track project The Other Side by an artist named Chxrry22. You might have heard of her. She’s been featured on VIBE, BET and Uproxx and garnered thousands of followers along the way. It’s light work for her, really.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For New EP With ‘Streets’
As someone who is currently navigating the dating scene, I can say that it is honestly terrible. However, it does have its redeeming qualities like experiencing brunch in Washington, D.C. as a single man or finding the perfect “sneaky link” for those cold, winter nights we’re about to endure. Ok, maybe I’m trifling. Maybe, the dating streets are toxic at the moment. Fortunately, the toxicity of this dating scene is just what the producer ordered for Reggie Becton’s new single, “Streets.” Made in collaboration with the talented Ehll Evans, “Streets” is the perfect “crying in the club” anthem for those who are trying to get past that one person that refuses to leave our thoughts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drake Announces Show At Apollo Theater
Drake has put out three full-length projects and Scary Hours II since the Scorpion tour ended. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of times that he has been able to perform in front of a live audience, but that will change in the near future. The Toronto native has announced that he will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater on November 11, 2022. With that said, tickets will be hard to come by. In order to gain entry to this exclusive event, fans must visit the link in his Instagram bio and read the following instructions from SiriusXM.
And The Winner Is: The Complete List Of Winners At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
When BET revealed the nominees for the 2022 Hip-Hop Awards, it was clear that there were no easy categories. For each and every award, there were multiple nominees worthy of walking away with hardware. However, there could only be one winner in each category…sort of. Caresha, Please and Drink Champs did tie in the “Best Hip-Hop Platform” category, but other awards did go to a single recipient. By the end of the night, Kendrick Lamar and pgLang seemingly cleaned up by winning six awards. Drake also took home two awards of his own while Trina received the “I Am Hip-Hop” award. Check out the complete list of winner’s from the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Glorilla, EST Gee Lead CMG’s Spotlight Performance At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Nippa Teases ‘Where They At’
Few artists made an introduction in 2021 quite like Nippa did. First, his hit single, “Situation,” went viral thanks to the good folks over at R&B Radar. Then, he released an EP that delivered several more playlist-worthy tracks. After all of that, he began taking the stage with the likes of BLXST and Craig David. Now, he’s ready for act two.
Pusha T Brings Out No Malice At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Good things truly do come to those who wait. It has been more than a decade since Pusha T and No Malice appeared on stage at an award show together. Fortunately, that all changed this evening as the brotherly duo teamed up to perform “Grindin” at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.
Rory Presents ‘Don’t Go’ Featuring Pink Sweat$, Sinead Harnett
Jessie Reyez may have said it best when she sang, “I know nobody gets outta love alive. We either break up when we’re young or we say goodbye when we die.” While it is rather grim to say out loud, love either ends with a breakup or death. Neither outcome makes for fun conversation at parties, but it does create great music. In his latest release, “Don’t Go,” Rory recruits Pink Sweat$ and Sinead Harnett to offer their perspectives of a relationship that is passionate, yet fleeting, but neither party really wants it really to be over even though that it is.
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
Fridayy Shares ‘Don’t Give Up On Me’
It’s not often that a rising artist is introduced to the world alongside Rick Ross, John Legend, Lil’ Wayne, DJ Khaled and Jay-Z. However, that is a reality for Fridayy. One month ago, the emerging artist appeared alongside a slew of legends on “God Did.” While many focused of Jay-Z’s showstopping verse, Fridayy made his presence felt on the hook.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0