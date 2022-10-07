ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Marks Launches His Own Business, Townhouse Consultancy Ltd.

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vY6Q5_0iPTHwqW00
Daniel Marks Courtesy image.

LONDON — Daniel Marks, who left ScienceMagic.Inc in July, is drawing on three decades of work in PR and communications and launching a business of his own called Townhouse Consultancy Ltd.

His plan is to work closely with a small group of high-profile, creative entrepreneurs, and his focus will be on “communications strategy and global profile building.” He also plans to develop philanthropic platforms and partnerships for them.

“These individuals have extraordinary reach, convening power and true influence. Our role will be to be harness their profile for the greater good,” Marks said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ci13_0iPTHwqW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O7ANC_0iPTHwqW00

In an interview, Marks was tight-lipped about his clients — he declined to give their names — and said much of his work will be done behind the scenes. He said Townhouse will not post anything on social media about its work, or talk in the press about clients.

Marks said the new business is a natural extension of what he’s done over the past 30 years.

“I think it’s been at the heart of what I’ve done for my entire career. The thing that I love the most is taking care of the people whom I respect and love, being next to these extraordinary creatives and helping them to understand the ‘why’ of what they do. I want them to celebrate who they are as individuals,” he said.

Marks described his new role as being about “guardianship, and helping people make the right decisions.” He added that many successful creative individuals “have such convening power, and I don’t think it’s necessarily always harnessed in the right way.”

Marks’ PR career began in an agency London in the ’90s, and he later moved to Milan to work for Donatella Versace.

He served as head of European PR for Tommy Hilfiger before joining The Communications Store as partner and director in 2002. There he worked for a host of brands including Versace, Chanel, Dior, Tiffany, Net-a-porter, Christopher Kane, Erdem and Bottega Veneta.

He continued that work after TCS relaunched as ScienceMagic.Inc. As reported last month, Marks stepped down from his latest role as chief engagement officer, partner and director of ScienceMagic.Inc., although he remains a shareholder in the company.

Although Marks was mum about his new client roster, his former clients were quick to endorse him.

Tommy Hilfiger described Marks as a “consummate professional,” and said they worked closely for years after he first introduced the Tommy Hilfiger brand to Europe. “Daniel has an incredible network of people who admire and respect him. He will be a big success in his new venture I’m certain,” said Hilfiger.

Donatella Versace said Marks was “fiercely loyal and brilliant at his job. I will forever be grateful for everything he has done for me, my family and Versace. I wish him every success with his new venture.”

Bella Freud, one of Marks’ earliest clients from his days working at Aurelia PR in London, described him as one of the “kindest and most trusted,” people in the business, and said that “people are very happy to pick up the phone to him.”

Jason Weisenfeld, an executive who has worked with Marks for more than 20 years on projects with brands including Versace, Net-a-porter, Coach, Victoria Beckham, David Beckham and Tiffany, said, “Now, more than ever, trust and loyalty are essential in building global strategies and partnerships, and Daniel has spent every day of his career doing just that.

“His instinct is spot-on and he always, always sees the big picture, and maintains a strict focus on the goal. In these times when it’s become increasingly more difficult to break out from the noise and stay strategically on course, Daniel’s leadership will be invaluable,” Weisenfeld said.

Marks’ move is part of a wider shift in the landscape of fashion and luxury PR and marketing.

Companies are raising the bar, looking to provide more specialized services to individuals and brands, and to strategize for an industry that relies far more on social media, influencers and the direct-to-consumer conversation than it does on magazines.

In the past months, Bianca Fincham, who cofounded Rainbowwave PR with the agency’s founder Maria Lemos, has launched a new communications consultancy called Fincham. Her plan is to offer “extensive brand storytelling strategies and solutions,” including video production and content creation.

In February, the London-based Purple became a shareholder in a newly formed collective of marketeers, creatives and strategists called Together Group, which focuses on the luxury and lifestyle sectors worldwide.

Together Group pitches itself as a full-service design, tech, marketing and communications provider for multinational, regional and local clients.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Fendi Acquires Majority Stake in Knitwear Specialist Maglificio Matisse

MILAN — Fendi has acquired a majority stake in knitwear specialist Maglificio Matisse. This is the first M&A deal for the Rome-based luxury company and yet another sign of the changes taking place throughout the manufacturing landscape in Italy, where established brands are increasingly investing in supporting small and medium-sized companies to protect their craftsmanship and know-how — and often providing a future for the second- or third-generation owners and for their own pipeline. Maglificio Matisse has a strong industrial footprint, integrating traditional handmade knitwear with innovative technology and has been working with Fendi for more than 15 years as a...
BUSINESS
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Updated Oct. 6 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter &...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Bala Founders Discuss Wearable Wellness, Design-centric Products and Brand Expansion

In 2020, the Bala bangles revolutionized the wearable wellness space, as consumers were looking for a convenient way to get fit during the pandemic. With design at the forefront, the brand has continued to excite consumers by launching luxurious, elevated workout equipment. During WWD’s Wellness Forum last week, Bala founders and husband-and-wife duo Maximilian Kislevitz and Natalie Holloway sat down with senior beauty editor Kathryn Hopkins to discuss the future of the brand, and the key factors behind its explosive growth. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy:...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Loro Piana Launches New CashDenim Series

Following its most recent collection with Hiroshi Fujiwara, Loro Piana‘s artisans in Piedmont, Italy met with the denim experts in Japan’s Bingo Province for a knowledge exchange. Loro Piana is known as the world’s largest cashmere manufacturer while the Bingo region holds cult status amongst jeans fanatics, serving as a home to over 100 denim-related companies.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Bella Freud
Person
David Beckham
Person
Donatella Versace
WWD

Roberto Cavalli Expands Retail Network

MILAN — “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes for two years, but we are now reaping the results, they are evident, and people are talking about the Roberto Cavalli brand again.” In an interview to discuss Cavalli’s retail expansion, a pleased Ennio Fontana, general manager of the fashion brand, touted growing sales, an increased number of wholesale accounts and strong sellouts. More from WWDFront Row at Roberto Cavalli RTW Spring 2023Roberto Cavalli RTW Spring 2023Roberto Cavalli Resort 2023 The company is opening four new Roberto Cavalli boutiques in Europe and Asia and, in the U.S., a store at Wynn Las...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Ukrainian Label TTSWTRS Unveils “Fractale” Collection

Ukrainian label TTSWTRS continues to delve into the realm of the future with the release of its new collection. Aptly named “Fractale,” the label’s offering is a deep metaphorical dive into how nature rebuilds itself. The concept also nods to how each new build in a fractal is practically identical to what was built before and how it’s only stronger this time once lessons have been learned.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consultancy#Business Industry#Linus Business
WWD

Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president. Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

GCDS Launches First NFT Initiative

FROM RUNWAY TO NFT: GCDS’s alien mascot Wirdo is getting the NFT treatment. After having embodied the invitation — and spirit — of the brand’s spring 2023 runway show in September, the pink character is to become the protagonist of the label’s first foray in NFTs.More from WWDGCDS RTW Spring 2022The Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2021Tag Heuer Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Porsche Carrera RS 2.7 Through the initiative, GCDS will offer 4,888 unique non-fungible tokens on Ethereum. Buyers will receive a one-of-a-kind portrait and gain access to its community as well as a range of future services, including exclusive...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

PARIS — Sephora has unveiled details of the first phase of its reentry into the U.K. market. “After many rumors, Sephora is finally coming to the U.K.,” said Sylvie Moreau, the retailer’s president of Europe and the Middle East.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW On Oct. 17, Feelunique.com, which Sephora acquired one year ago, will be transformed into sephora.co.uk. That will have all the associated codes, including the beauty retailer’s signature black-and-white stripes. The website will be twinned with Sephora’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
WWD

Jeweler Nadine Ghosn Designs Limited-edition Wristband for Frieze London VIPs

Fine jewelry designer Nadine Ghosn has designed a limited-edition wristband for VIPs in the membership program “Frieze 91” attending the art fair at Regent’s Park next week. The pattern on the wristband is based on her signature diamond-studded pencil shape bracelet. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiFrieze Art Fair 2019 Brings Buzz to LondonVictoria Beckham Toasts Andy Warhol Artworks with Sotheby's Ghosn will also be hosting the official Frieze party on Thursday with Matchesfashion, while a three-week pop-up with the British fashion retailer will be held from Monday to Oct. 30 at Matchesfashion’s Mayfair town house at 5 Carlos...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Definite Articles Expanding Into Performance Apparel

Definite Articles is branching out. Just under a year after the company’s launch with a line of biodegradable socks, Definite Articles is taking on the competitive activewear market.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The brand was founded 11 months ago by Aaron Sanandres, chief executive officer of Untuckit, as a pandemic passion project. He set out to produce performance products that had as low an impact on the environment as possible. He started with socks and offers four styles for men and women. But Sanandres has always had larger ambitions for...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On’s New Lumos Collection Lights a Path for Technical Sportswear

Emerging from the Swiss Alps, On has built a name and reputation for transforming conventional sportswear approaches into innovative and disruptive designs and wearable advances. The new collection highlights nighttime running and centers on “hyper-reflective” prints being placed onto On’s running staples. Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, On’s new...
APPAREL
WWD

Spiritual Gangster, Kerri Rosenthal Partner on Limited-edition Collection

Kerri Rosenthal and Spiritual Gangster have teamed up to collaborate on a limited-edition collection. Centered around wearable, everyday pieces in bright color combinations, the collection features soft cashmere blend knits, performance-driven activewear, and vibrant hand-drawn graphics designed to inspire joy. Retail prices range from $48 to $348.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show Spiritual Gangster, a yoga-inspired brand, creates collections to encourage living in gratitude, giving back and choosing kindness. Kerri Rosenthal’s designs also foster positivity with designs that ignite a sense of individuality, warmth and personality. According to Rosenthal,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TechCrunch

Amazon has 365 days to pour $150 million into diverse check writers

The goal is that the money will support more than 10 funds and, as a result, over 200 companies over the next year. So far, recipients include Techstar’s $8 million pre-seed vehicle, Collide Capital, Share Ventures and Energy Impact Partners; meaning there are six more slots open. In some ways, this is a continuation of Amazon’s investment in underrepresented founders, including the AWS Impact Accelerator, an initiative that is committing more than $30 million to back underrepresented founders over the next three years. Last year, Amazon committed $150 million to its Black Business Accelerator.
BUSINESS
WWD

Brooke Shields on Celebrating Your Full Self

New beginnings are to Brooke Shields what impossible things are to Alice in Wonderland — on any given day, she’s dreamt up to six of them before breakfast. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW OK, not literally, but such is the premise behind the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s lifestyle platform, Beginning is Now, which promotes the idea of opportunity and positivity among women ages 40 and up, who are often met with the very opposite messaging.   “The minute I hit 40, I was...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

The Met and PacSun Team for Art-inspired Hoodies

In another example of the continued commercialization of art museums, PacSun has linked up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art to roll out a capsule collection that draws inspiration from paintings from the late 19th century. The co-branded range is the first in a series with PacSun that is part...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy