Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle
American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA YoungBoy’s Team Issues Ominous Warning To Druski Over Joke About Rapper’s Baby Mother
NBA YoungBoy’s label has threatened Druski over a joke about the rapper’s baby mother and fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle, that they believe crossed the line. The Baton Rouge native recently shared a vlog of him hanging out with Mychelle at their home, which was reposted on Akademiks’ Instagram page. That’s when Druski slid into the comments section to poke fun at YoungBoy’s partner.
Jazlyn Mychelle & NBA YoungBoy Reveal Their Second Child Together's Gender: Watch
Just a few weeks after seemingly announcing that his ninth child (and second with his current fiancée) is on the way, NBA YoungBoy and his partner Jazylyn Mychelle have confirmed the gender of their unborn baby in a heartwarming new video. Image via HNHH. The social media personality uploaded...
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
