ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riesel, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Rockdale uses late special teams score to beat Troy

TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Rockdale Tigers blocked a punt with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter and returned it for the game winning touchdown as they beat Troy 34-27. Next week, Rockdale will host Lorena on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Troy will travel to take on No. 1 Franklin on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
ROCKDALE, TX
fox44news.com

Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick

After a warm start to the week, a cold front arriving late Wednesday will bring near-normal temperatures back to the area and chances of rain to locations primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record. At both Waco and...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riesel, TX
City
Marlin, TX
City
Valley Mills, TX
City
Bruceville-eddy, TX
Local
Texas Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tx#Fox#Indians
kwbu.org

Downtown Depot - Sam Brown

In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

One killed in early morning Killeen crash

KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are investigating an early morning crash that has killed one person. Around 6:05 AM on Sunday, officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood road in reference to a two vehicle crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Waco High celebrates work on new school

Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
MCGREGOR, TX
wacoan.com

Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend

October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy