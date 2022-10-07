Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
No. 5 Chilton rolls over No. 8 Bremond in regional semifinal rematch
CHILTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Pirates made it three-straight wins over the Tigers with a 41-30 victory over Bremond to open up district play. Chilton travels to Bartlett for a battle with the Bulldogs on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m. Bremond hits the road to take on...
fox44news.com
Rockdale uses late special teams score to beat Troy
TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Rockdale Tigers blocked a punt with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter and returned it for the game winning touchdown as they beat Troy 34-27. Next week, Rockdale will host Lorena on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Troy will travel to take on No. 1 Franklin on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
WacoTrib.com
McDonald's return spurs dominant Connally to 35-6 district-opening win over Gatesville
GATESVILLE — Welcome back, Jelani McDonald. Connally’s senior quarterback was hurt Sept. 9 against Cameron Yoe, missed the next two games and played sparingly last week, but he was back in the starting lineup and delivered Friday night. McDonald threw for 105 yards and two touchdowns and ran...
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
After a warm start to the week, a cold front arriving late Wednesday will bring near-normal temperatures back to the area and chances of rain to locations primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. For Central Texas, 2022 is among the driest years on record. At both Waco and...
fox44news.com
More than a number: UMHB’s Jerry Cephus wears #11 to honor his brother
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — Throw out all of the stats, the wins and the losses. The only number that matters to sophomore wide receiver Jerry Cephus and his family is the same number he wears across his chest. “Everyone has a number that means something to them,” Cephus...
wvsportsnow.com
Necessary Information for Fans Attending West Virginia-Baylor Game
A night game in Morgantown can be a cool atmosphere, and no matter how many the West Virginia team has each season, each can feel special. But there are some thing WVU fans planning to attend next Thursday night’s battle with Baylor need to know. The game has been...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
fox44news.com
No. 1 Abbott record third straight shutout win with victory over Aquilla
AQUILLA, TX (FOX 44) — The top-ranked Abbott Panthers continued to roll along in 2022, as they beat Aquilla 48-0. Next week, Abbott will have a bye week. Meanwhile, Aquilla will hit the road to take on Coolidge on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.
kwbu.org
Downtown Depot - Sam Brown
In this episode, Austin Meek has a conversation with Sam Brown, Sr. Vice President of the First National Bank of Central Texas. They discuss early downtown business development and the revitalization of East Waco. You'll also hear this week's edition of the Business Review with C.J. Jackson, and KWBU's Beth Richards learns more about the Baylor VETS program with Matt Olguin and Meagan Noranbrock. Learn more about their upcoming Battle of the Branches fundraiser event at https://vets.web.baylor.edu/battleofbranches.
fox44news.com
‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
fox44news.com
One killed in early morning Killeen crash
KILLEEN, Texas (Fox 44) — Killeen Police are investigating an early morning crash that has killed one person. Around 6:05 AM on Sunday, officers responded to the 5200 block of S. Fort Hood road in reference to a two vehicle crash. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a red...
KWTX
Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo in full swing as the rodeo and concerts begin Friday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is opening all of its attractions and events Friday night, featuring well-known country music musicians and the first set of rodeo competitions. Dustin Coufal, the general manager of the fair and rodeo, said they try to ensure that the...
WacoTrib.com
Tax burden shifts from homeowners to others in McLennan County with new exemptions
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping total taxes levied on owners with homestead exemptions by almost 3% compared to last year, according to data compiled by the local appraisal district. But that spells higher bills for the 41% of county residents who...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
WacoTrib.com
Waco High celebrates work on new school
Surrounded by signs of construction already underway, Waco Independent School District officials and supporters joined Waco and McLennan County representatives in a Waco High School groundbreaking Friday, a symbolic start to the district’s first new high school in 14 years. The $141 million high school, the capstone of a...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Winner of Battle of the Bands announced
Congrats to the Battle of the Bands Winners... The Temple Wildcats! See the band show their school pride during Friday Night Lights.
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
KWTX
Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KWTX
Texas DPS investigating crash in Mcgregor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash where a car flipped over in Mcgregor Friday morning. Troopers were called at around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 7 to the area of Dusty Lane and Farmview Parkway near the edge of the county line. In a...
wacoan.com
Top Things to do in Waco This Weekend
October is here and Waco is welcoming the new month and cooler temps with open arms! Get out and enjoy the HOT Fair & Rodeo with big performances by your favorite artists, fall festivities, live plays or attend a party where everyone is invited and so much more. Whatever you’re looking to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
