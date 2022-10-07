Read full article on original website
Glorilla Wins ‘Best Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Each and every category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards is stacked. In the “Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year” category, It’s Almost Dry is going head to head with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Elsewhere, “Family Ties” is competing with “Johnny P’s Caddy” in the “Best Collaboration” category. With that said, no category was harder to pick than the “Best Breakthrough Artist of the Year” category.
Glorilla, EST Gee Lead CMG’s Spotlight Performance At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For New EP With ‘Streets’
As someone who is currently navigating the dating scene, I can say that it is honestly terrible. However, it does have its redeeming qualities like experiencing brunch in Washington, D.C. as a single man or finding the perfect “sneaky link” for those cold, winter nights we’re about to endure. Ok, maybe I’m trifling. Maybe, the dating streets are toxic at the moment. Fortunately, the toxicity of this dating scene is just what the producer ordered for Reggie Becton’s new single, “Streets.” Made in collaboration with the talented Ehll Evans, “Streets” is the perfect “crying in the club” anthem for those who are trying to get past that one person that refuses to leave our thoughts.
Ryan Coogler Considered Quitting Filmmaking Following Chadwick Boseman’s Death
Yesterday, Marvel released the highly-anticipated full-length trailer for the forthcoming film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The short, yet action-packed trailer offered a look at Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and many of the other stars from the first film who made their way back for the sequel. Tragically, the film was missing one key actor from the original film — Chadwick Boseman.
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
Chxrry22 Releases ‘The Other Side’ EP
Black Barbershops are interesting places. In a matter of moments, you may hear someone say the wisest thing and the most ignorant thing in the same sentence. Today, I’m choosing to focus on the former instead of the latter. Not long ago, I was sitting in the chair when I heard someone twice my age say, “The tougher the ask, the fewer instructions there are to complete it.” For whatever reason, that quote always stuck with me. First, it stuck with me because that same man also said that the Earth is flat. Second, it’s sticking with me right now because it’s the best way I can describe the EP that I’m listening to as I write this. It’s a seven-track project The Other Side by an artist named Chxrry22. You might have heard of her. She’s been featured on VIBE, BET and Uproxx and garnered thousands of followers along the way. It’s light work for her, really.
Digging In The Crates: DJ Cassidy Discusses Pass The Mic, DJ’ing For The Obamas & How Hip-Hop Changed His Life
This summer, Newsweek published an article with a headline that reads, “Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan.” Understandably, most college students don’t know what they want to do with the rest of their lives at the young age of 21 or 22. However, DJ Cassidy is not like most people. From his tender toddler years, the New York native has been infatuated with Hip-Hop. It was just a matter of what he would do with his passion. Fortunately, his loving family fed his passion by recording Hip-Hop centric films on VHS for him to watch over and over and buying him a set of turntables for his 10th birthday.
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
DRAM Sets Release Date For ‘What Had Happened’
You’re supposed to read the following sentence in the voice that Missy Elliott used for drops back in the day. New DRAM! Yes, you read that correctly. The talented singer, songwriter, producer and storyteller out of Virginia has set the release date for his third studio album. To the excitement of many, DRAM will release a new project called What Had Happened Was on October 27, 2022.
Rotimi Reveals His Role In ‘Power’ Was Originally Set To End In Season Three
It was a much different time. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were in office, Colin Kaepernick was still on an NFL roster and Frank Ocean had just released new music. In that same time period, the third season of Power was coming to a close as James “Ghost” St. Patrick suffered a major setback in the legal system. Interestingly enough, the end of the third season was also supposed to mark the end of Rotimi’s character, Dre. In a recent interview with The Pivot, Rotimi reveals that his character was originally supposed to be cut midway through the series.
Rory Presents ‘Don’t Go’ Featuring Pink Sweat$, Sinead Harnett
Jessie Reyez may have said it best when she sang, “I know nobody gets outta love alive. We either break up when we’re young or we say goodbye when we die.” While it is rather grim to say out loud, love either ends with a breakup or death. Neither outcome makes for fun conversation at parties, but it does create great music. In his latest release, “Don’t Go,” Rory recruits Pink Sweat$ and Sinead Harnett to offer their perspectives of a relationship that is passionate, yet fleeting, but neither party really wants it really to be over even though that it is.
‘Vikram’ Review: A Tamil Action Legend Returns to Take Down a Drug Dealer in Thrilling Kollywood Hit
If Hollywood can justify making sequels to “Rambo” and “Top Gun” more than three decades on, why can’t Kollywood do the same? In tons-of-fun “Vikram,” a secret agent first introduced in 1986 emerges from deep undercover to thwart the biggest drug deal in Indian history. He’s a grandfather now, but that doesn’t stop the title character (Kamal Haasan) from tossing people across the room in this turbo-charged, three-hour action bonanza, which pairs Vikram with a younger operative named Amar (Fahadh Faasil). The two have at least one thing in common: Rules and regulations don’t matter, which means they’re free to...
Chlöe Bailey To Lead Pepsi’s Footloose-Inspired Campaign
Chlöe and Halle Bailey have delivered a number of hypnotic R&B and soul tracks over the years and they also appeared in Grown-ish together for multiple seasons, but they have used the last few years to spread their wings individually. Halle Bailey has experimented with her own sound as a solo artist while also landing the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe has delivered her fair share of solo tracks, performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and earned a spot on the ONE Musicfest stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, she’s taking her talents to Pepsi.
Takeoff And Quavo Team Up To Deliver ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
The city of Atlanta, Georgia is preparing for a major run in the month of October. ONE Musicfest is set to bring Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, City Girls and many other top acts to Central Park. Not long thereafter, Nardo Wick, G Herbo and 21 Savage will bring their talents to the Atlanta University Center for homecoming. To top it all off, Lil’ Baby is ready to release his latest album, It’s Only Me. With all of that going on, tonight belongs to Takeoff and Quavo.
Nippa Teases ‘Where They At’
Few artists made an introduction in 2021 quite like Nippa did. First, his hit single, “Situation,” went viral thanks to the good folks over at R&B Radar. Then, he released an EP that delivered several more playlist-worthy tracks. After all of that, he began taking the stage with the likes of BLXST and Craig David. Now, he’s ready for act two.
Pusha T Brings Out No Malice At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Good things truly do come to those who wait. It has been more than a decade since Pusha T and No Malice appeared on stage at an award show together. Fortunately, that all changed this evening as the brotherly duo teamed up to perform “Grindin” at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.
Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Tjay Close Out The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
All good things must come to a close. Tonight, the BET Hip-Hop Awards have honored Trina, given a platform to rising young artists and brought together legends like No Malice and Pusha T. Through it all, Fat Joe has been around to keep the energy up and lead the show. As the show ends and transitions into DJ Cassidy’s latest Pass The Mic special, one last performance is scheduled to close the show.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
