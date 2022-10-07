ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmwood Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallington, NJ
Sports
City
Elmwood Park, NJ
City
Wallington, NJ
Elmwood Park, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

West Side over Bayonne - Football recap

Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge over Weehawken- Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek had a hat trick to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-2 win over Weehawken in Wood-Ridge. David Castro added a goal for Wood-Ridge, which led 3-0 at halftime and improved its record to 4-5-2. Chase LoPresti made made eight saves in the win. Weehawken dropped to 3-8 with the...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Chavez
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Weber throws 4 TDs as Rutherford rolls past North Arlington

Van Weber threw four touchdown passes to lead Rutherford in a 42-13 win over North Arlington, in Rutherford. The win kept Rutherford unbeaten at 6-0. Weber connected with Zach Herninko on two scoring passes, the first a 17-yarder in the first quarter, and the second a 32-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Gioia and Ryan Ward also hauled in touchdown passes.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish

The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Wallington Football
NJ.com

Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap

Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
High School Football PRO

Newark, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bayonne High School football team will have a game with West Side High School on October 08, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy