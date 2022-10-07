Read full article on original website
Bergen County Cup boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal round game, Oct. 9
Joseph Tavano and Matthew Carmona scored for eighth-seeded Paramus as it knocked off top-seeded Elmwood Park 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Bergen County Cup in Elmwood Park. Paramus (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding another goal in the second half. Luca Amato also had an assist...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10
Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
Camarena sparks Pascack Hills on both sides versus Cliffside Park to extend streaks
Alejandro Camarena put lots of points on the board and then did his best to make sure the opponent got none. The senior running back/linebacker had a big game on both sides of the line of scrimmage as Pascack Hills extended its winning and shutout streaks with a 34-0 home victory over Cliffside Park on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.
West Side over Bayonne - Football recap
Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
Wood-Ridge over Weehawken- Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek had a hat trick to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-2 win over Weehawken in Wood-Ridge. David Castro added a goal for Wood-Ridge, which led 3-0 at halftime and improved its record to 4-5-2. Chase LoPresti made made eight saves in the win. Weehawken dropped to 3-8 with the...
Football: Parenti gives Middlesex the edge in victory over Roselle Park
Sophomore quarterback Dom Parenti embarked on a two-yard run in the second quarter as Middlesex held off Roselle Park 7-0 in Roselle Park. Middlesex (4-2) won its third straight game and fourth overall. Roselle Park’s (2-4) two-game winning streak came to a halt. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap
Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
Football: Weber throws 4 TDs as Rutherford rolls past North Arlington
Van Weber threw four touchdown passes to lead Rutherford in a 42-13 win over North Arlington, in Rutherford. The win kept Rutherford unbeaten at 6-0. Weber connected with Zach Herninko on two scoring passes, the first a 17-yarder in the first quarter, and the second a 32-yarder in the second quarter. Chris Gioia and Ryan Ward also hauled in touchdown passes.
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
7 predictions for Devils’ 2022-23 season after 5-2-0 preseason finish
The Devils’ 40th year in New Jersey has arrived. Their 27-46-9 season in 2021-22 –– where fans probably felt like they aged 40 years –– is in the rearview, so coach Lindy Ruff and company are building momentum after a successful 5-2-0 preseason, intriguing offseason moves and an aura of playoff confidence in the locker room.
Middletown South records one-score win, 27-21, over Rumson-Fair Haven - Football recap
Collin Gallagher and Donovan Summey scored two touchdowns each for Middletown South in its 27-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven in Rumson. After trailing 7-0, Middletown South scored 28 consecutive points. Gallagher ran for scores of six and 59 yards and Summey’s touchdowns totaled four and 25 yards. Owen O’Toole threw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Nick Rigby (15 yards) and Nick Thomas (21 yards) to get Rumson-Fair Haven back in the game.
Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central
Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
Newark, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Who stole the show? Top weekly statewide girls soccer stat leaders, Oct. 2-8
Check out the lists below to see the weekly stat leaders from Sunday, Oct. 2, through Saturday, Oct. 8, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com.
Stewart, King parlay big plays into rivalry win for Union - Football recap
Elijah Stewart and O’Malley King combined for five touchdowns - four of them 20 yards or more - to boost Union to a 41-7 victory over rival Elizabeth on Friday night in Union. King got the party started for the Farmers with 4:18 to go in the first, taking...
Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
Facing its toughest test, Newton outlasts Hackettstown in matchup of unbeaten teams
Newton coach Matt Parzero wanted to find out how his team would respond at the first sign of adversity. Through his team’s first five games -- all wins -- Newton had yet to be tested, with Parzero taking out his starters either at halftime or early in the third quarter of games. That changed Friday night against a fellow unbeaten Hackettstown.
