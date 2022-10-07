Read full article on original website
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
Drake Announces Show At Apollo Theater
Drake has put out three full-length projects and Scary Hours II since the Scorpion tour ended. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of times that he has been able to perform in front of a live audience, but that will change in the near future. The Toronto native has announced that he will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater on November 11, 2022. With that said, tickets will be hard to come by. In order to gain entry to this exclusive event, fans must visit the link in his Instagram bio and read the following instructions from SiriusXM.
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
Glorilla, EST Gee Lead CMG’s Spotlight Performance At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For New EP With ‘Streets’
As someone who is currently navigating the dating scene, I can say that it is honestly terrible. However, it does have its redeeming qualities like experiencing brunch in Washington, D.C. as a single man or finding the perfect “sneaky link” for those cold, winter nights we’re about to endure. Ok, maybe I’m trifling. Maybe, the dating streets are toxic at the moment. Fortunately, the toxicity of this dating scene is just what the producer ordered for Reggie Becton’s new single, “Streets.” Made in collaboration with the talented Ehll Evans, “Streets” is the perfect “crying in the club” anthem for those who are trying to get past that one person that refuses to leave our thoughts.
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
Chlöe Bailey To Lead Pepsi’s Footloose-Inspired Campaign
Chlöe and Halle Bailey have delivered a number of hypnotic R&B and soul tracks over the years and they also appeared in Grown-ish together for multiple seasons, but they have used the last few years to spread their wings individually. Halle Bailey has experimented with her own sound as a solo artist while also landing the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe has delivered her fair share of solo tracks, performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and earned a spot on the ONE Musicfest stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, she’s taking her talents to Pepsi.
Pusha T Brings Out No Malice At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Good things truly do come to those who wait. It has been more than a decade since Pusha T and No Malice appeared on stage at an award show together. Fortunately, that all changed this evening as the brotherly duo teamed up to perform “Grindin” at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia.
Songwriting competition shines spotlight on mental health
Songwriters from across the globe took the stage at an iconic venue in Music City for a competition, but the event also put an important issue in the spotlight.
Rotimi Reveals His Role In ‘Power’ Was Originally Set To End In Season Three
It was a much different time. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden were in office, Colin Kaepernick was still on an NFL roster and Frank Ocean had just released new music. In that same time period, the third season of Power was coming to a close as James “Ghost” St. Patrick suffered a major setback in the legal system. Interestingly enough, the end of the third season was also supposed to mark the end of Rotimi’s character, Dre. In a recent interview with The Pivot, Rotimi reveals that his character was originally supposed to be cut midway through the series.
DJ Drama Takes Home ‘DJ Of The Year’ Honors At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
The art of DJ’ing is far from dead. Thus far, the 2020s have provided a platform for DJ D-Nice to take Club Quarantine around the world. Meanwhile, DJ Cassidy has taken Pass The Mic to television and Washington, D.C. for the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Not to be forgotten, DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible continue to bring dope freestyles to the people and the legacy of the late DJ Kay Slay lives on forever. In the end, DJ Drama was able to do all that he needed to do and then some to take home “DJ of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock Debate Set Date For Debate In Savannah
It does not appear that voters in the state of Georgia will be able to see Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker debate twice before early voting begins on October 17, 2022. The two U.S. Senate candidates in the state of Georgia were reportedly set to debate on October 13, 2022 and October 14, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. Instead, it appears that the two candidates will only debate on October 14, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the state’s capital city. In addition, Warnock will also appear in a debate with libertarian candidate Chase Oliver on October 16, 2022 as well.
Amara Walker To Co-Host CNN’s ‘New Day Weekend’
Amara Walker will lead CNN’s weekend morning news program, New Day Weekend. Taking over Christi Paul, Walker will co-host the show with Boris Sanchez in Atlanta, Georgia from 6 a.m. EST through 9 a.m. EST on Saturdays and 6-8 a.m. EST on Sundays. In addition, Walker will host CNN Newsroom on Saturdays with Sanchez on Saturdays from 10-11 a.m. EST.
