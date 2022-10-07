If charming others has been easier than usual recently, you definitely have Libra season to thank. Now that the sun and Venus are both trekking through this relationship-oriented air sign together, flirting has likely become your favorite pastime, and this week’s astrology is bound to turn it up a notch. As Mercury reenters Libra for the first time since stationing retrograde back on Sept. 9, there are some conversations that may need to be revisited. This time, though, you’ve got a much clearer head. However, while socialization and kinship will ultimately be the biggest theme of your October 10, 2022 weekly horoscope, you’re bound to feel a little sluggish this week as Mars forms a square to Neptune in Pisces. The good thing is, there’s another transit that is very equipped to deal with any conflict that may arise.

