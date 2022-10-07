Read full article on original website
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
Smino Teams Up With J. Cole For ’90 Proof’
It has been a long time coming for Smino fans. Over time, the fans have heard a number of different things from and about his new project. Just last year, he dropped one of the feel-good anthems of 2021, “I Deserve” featuring NOS. Not long thereafter, Smino chopped it up with the late, great Teddy Ray and revealed the album title, Love For Rent. Unfortunately, there has been little movement regarding the project since then. However, that will all change this weekend as the St. Louis native delivers a new track called “90 Proof” featuring J. Cole.
Freddie Gibbs Returns With ‘$oul $old $eparately’
Four years after the release of Freddie, Gary, Indiana native Freddie Gibbs has returned with his fifth solo studio album, $oul $old Separately. The 15-track project includes contributions from Kelly Price, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, DJ Paul, Pusha T, Musiq Soulchild and Scarface. The newly released project also includes previously released tracks like “Dark Hearted” and “Too Much” along with production from Alchemist, Kaytranada, Jake One, Boi-1da, James Blake, DJ Dahi and Madlib among others.
Takeoff And Quavo Team Up To Deliver ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’
The city of Atlanta, Georgia is preparing for a major run in the month of October. ONE Musicfest is set to bring Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, City Girls and many other top acts to Central Park. Not long thereafter, Nardo Wick, G Herbo and 21 Savage will bring their talents to the Atlanta University Center for homecoming. To top it all off, Lil’ Baby is ready to release his latest album, It’s Only Me. With all of that going on, tonight belongs to Takeoff and Quavo.
G Herbo Shares ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side’
“Let me tell you what my life like,” Chicago’s own G Herbo captioned his Instagram post on September 12 as he shared the cover of his latest album, Survivor’s Remorse: A Side. To say that G Herbo has lived a wild life would be an understatement. It...
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
NBA・
YG Debuts ‘I Got Issues’
It may be hard to believe, but YG is already a decade into his career. Back in 2010, he caught fire with the success of “Toot It and Boot It” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and he hasn’t looked back since. Over the last decade and change, he’s toured with Lil’ Wayne, hopped on record with Drake and starred in movies with Snoop Dogg. Simply put, he’s cemented himself as a staple on the West Coast. Still, he’s continuing to build a legacy that will impact others in the region for years to come. Last year, he teamed up with California’s own Mozzy for a joint album and he dropped a compilation with his record imprint, 4Hunnid. This year, he’s turning back toward his solo career as he releases his sixth studio album, I Got Issues.
Kenyon Dixon Delivers ‘Getting Late’
As the temperature drops and the leaves on the trees begin changing colors, many long for the days of cocktails, trips to the beach and warm weather getaways. While island vacations are nice and memorable, sometimes the best getaway is a person who makes you feel like you matter when the person you’re with is nowhere to be found. “Getting Late” by Kenyon Dixon is the perfect soundtrack to those inescapable moments of infatuation.
Nippa Teases ‘Where They At’
Few artists made an introduction in 2021 quite like Nippa did. First, his hit single, “Situation,” went viral thanks to the good folks over at R&B Radar. Then, he released an EP that delivered several more playlist-worthy tracks. After all of that, he began taking the stage with the likes of BLXST and Craig David. Now, he’s ready for act two.
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
Drake Announces Show At Apollo Theater
Drake has put out three full-length projects and Scary Hours II since the Scorpion tour ended. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of times that he has been able to perform in front of a live audience, but that will change in the near future. The Toronto native has announced that he will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater on November 11, 2022. With that said, tickets will be hard to come by. In order to gain entry to this exclusive event, fans must visit the link in his Instagram bio and read the following instructions from SiriusXM.
Reggie Becton Sets The Stage For New EP With ‘Streets’
As someone who is currently navigating the dating scene, I can say that it is honestly terrible. However, it does have its redeeming qualities like experiencing brunch in Washington, D.C. as a single man or finding the perfect “sneaky link” for those cold, winter nights we’re about to endure. Ok, maybe I’m trifling. Maybe, the dating streets are toxic at the moment. Fortunately, the toxicity of this dating scene is just what the producer ordered for Reggie Becton’s new single, “Streets.” Made in collaboration with the talented Ehll Evans, “Streets” is the perfect “crying in the club” anthem for those who are trying to get past that one person that refuses to leave our thoughts.
Glorilla Wins ‘Best Breakthrough Artist Of The Year’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Each and every category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards is stacked. In the “Best Hip-Hop Album of the Year” category, It’s Almost Dry is going head to head with Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers. Elsewhere, “Family Ties” is competing with “Johnny P’s Caddy” in the “Best Collaboration” category. With that said, no category was harder to pick than the “Best Breakthrough Artist of the Year” category.
Ari Lennox Debuts The ‘P.O.F’ Video
Washington, D.C. native Ari Lennox is riding high following the release of her sophomore studio LP, age/sex/location. Complete with 18 tracks, the 2022 LP includes contributions from J. Cole, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Chlöe Bailey and many others. The vulnerability and honesty that the Dreamvile recording artist showcased throughout the project coupled with her unique voice allowed fans to connect with the project in a way that is truly special.
Joey Bada$$ Delivers Heartfelt Performance Of ‘Head High’ At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Unfortunately, the world of Hip-Hop has a lost a number of artists over the last few years due to illness, violence and other tragic circumstances. Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, PnB Rock and King Von are just a few of the artists that have been laid to rest far too soon. As these young artists are called home, a number of their peers have used their artistic tools to honor their memories. Most notably, Joey Bada$$ used his 2022 track, “Head High,” to remember the late XXXTentacion. Tonight, the Brooklyn native took the track down to Atlanta, Georgia for the BET Hip-Hop Awards and he did not hold back on his call to end gun violence in marginalized communities.
Chxrry22 Releases ‘The Other Side’ EP
Black Barbershops are interesting places. In a matter of moments, you may hear someone say the wisest thing and the most ignorant thing in the same sentence. Today, I’m choosing to focus on the former instead of the latter. Not long ago, I was sitting in the chair when I heard someone twice my age say, “The tougher the ask, the fewer instructions there are to complete it.” For whatever reason, that quote always stuck with me. First, it stuck with me because that same man also said that the Earth is flat. Second, it’s sticking with me right now because it’s the best way I can describe the EP that I’m listening to as I write this. It’s a seven-track project The Other Side by an artist named Chxrry22. You might have heard of her. She’s been featured on VIBE, BET and Uproxx and garnered thousands of followers along the way. It’s light work for her, really.
Steve Lacy Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Bad Habits’
For the first time in his career, Steve Lacy has found himself atop the charts. Lacy’s “Bad Habits” has beat out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and “I Like You” by Post Malone and Doja Cat to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Trey Bond Connects With 6LACK For ‘Start Over’
They say journalists are supposed to be impartial on most, if not all, matters. In my case, that’s true. I do my best to be impartial when writing reviews of albums, films, etc. However, there are a few exceptions and 6LACK just happens to be one. Having become a fan of the Atlanta native back in 2016, I’ve become somewhat inclined to appreciate anything that he puts out. While that’s true of his latest collaboration, his co-star, Trey Bond, shines in a way that leaves many asking one question. Who is this guy and why haven’t I heard of him before now? Well, maybe that’s two questions, but you get the point.
DRAM Sets Release Date For ‘What Had Happened’
You’re supposed to read the following sentence in the voice that Missy Elliott used for drops back in the day. New DRAM! Yes, you read that correctly. The talented singer, songwriter, producer and storyteller out of Virginia has set the release date for his third studio album. To the excitement of many, DRAM will release a new project called What Had Happened Was on October 27, 2022.
Chlöe Bailey To Lead Pepsi’s Footloose-Inspired Campaign
Chlöe and Halle Bailey have delivered a number of hypnotic R&B and soul tracks over the years and they also appeared in Grown-ish together for multiple seasons, but they have used the last few years to spread their wings individually. Halle Bailey has experimented with her own sound as a solo artist while also landing the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe has delivered her fair share of solo tracks, performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and earned a spot on the ONE Musicfest stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, she’s taking her talents to Pepsi.
