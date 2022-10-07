Black Barbershops are interesting places. In a matter of moments, you may hear someone say the wisest thing and the most ignorant thing in the same sentence. Today, I’m choosing to focus on the former instead of the latter. Not long ago, I was sitting in the chair when I heard someone twice my age say, “The tougher the ask, the fewer instructions there are to complete it.” For whatever reason, that quote always stuck with me. First, it stuck with me because that same man also said that the Earth is flat. Second, it’s sticking with me right now because it’s the best way I can describe the EP that I’m listening to as I write this. It’s a seven-track project The Other Side by an artist named Chxrry22. You might have heard of her. She’s been featured on VIBE, BET and Uproxx and garnered thousands of followers along the way. It’s light work for her, really.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO