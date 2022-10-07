ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL equivalent of 'Godfather Part III': Twitter reaction to Colts win over Broncos

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
They always say: Don't apologize for winning.

Football fans may want an apology from the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos after playing an overtime game in which no touchdowns were scored.

The Colts won 12-9 on Chase McLaughlin's four field goals and Stephon Gilmore's game-saving defended pass in the end zone.

Insider: Colts ride defense and kicker to laughably ugly win vs. Broncos

Colts win, somehow: Highlights, updates in NFL Week 5 action

Here's the instant reaction on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The NFL equivalent of 'Godfather Part III': Twitter reaction to Colts win over Broncos

Football
