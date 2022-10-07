The New York Mets fought their way into a decisive Game 3 with strong performances from Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor. Meanwhile, the Padres are trying to rebound after their 7-3 loss, which featured Blake Snell only going 3 1⁄3 innings on 90 pitches. Tonight’s winner gets to fly to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, who had the top record in the majors at 111-51.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO