South Side Sox Player of the Week (September 26-October 5): Lance Lynn

On the South Side, this week feels a little like waking up during the second act of a Hangover movie: Tony La Russa is missing, empty bottles of Malört litter the clubhouse floor, and Ken Williams has a face tattoo. Rest assured, there’s one thing that hasn’t changed. Burly...
MLB
Today in White Sox History: October 9

With flurries in the air, baseball’s third World Series (and first-ever intracity Series) kicked off at West Side Park. The 116-win Chicago Cubs were huge favorites, but get dealt a sobering blow with the Hitless Wonders outpaced them in Game 1, 2-1. Nick Altrock got the win, throwing a four-hitter and striking out three.
Wild Card Gamethread: Padres at Mets (Game 3)

The New York Mets fought their way into a decisive Game 3 with strong performances from Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor. Meanwhile, the Padres are trying to rebound after their 7-3 loss, which featured Blake Snell only going 3 1⁄3 innings on 90 pitches. Tonight’s winner gets to fly to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers, who had the top record in the majors at 111-51.
