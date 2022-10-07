ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarpy County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
KSNB Local4

Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit

EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
EAGLE, NE
WGAU

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Sarpy County, NE
Crime & Safety
WOWT

New program to help at-risk teens in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Shaddy knows what it’s like to need some redirection. “Myself, I’ve actually been to DCYC (Douglas County Youth Center), Kearney. I’ve done every program that you can do as a juvenile,” said Shaddy. “I didn’t really have too much guidance, have somebody that I could look up to. Felt like I could relate with.”
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement

BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
BLAIR, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tac#Trains#Wowt#Papillion Police#La Vista Police#S W A T
WOWT

Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Additional arrests made in downtown Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have arrested two more men in connection to a fatal shooting in downtown Lincoln last month. Police arrested Jahhfarr Fletcher and Said Salahuddin on Wednesday in connection to the homicide near 18th and O Streets on September 25th. Both men are from Lincoln. Jahhfarr...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWT

Lincoln man sentenced for threatening elected official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months Thursday for making multiple threatening posts on social media associated with Colorado’s top election official. Travis Ford, 42, pleaded guilty in June. Court documents indicate he posted threats on Instagram that included, “Do you feel safe? You...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One of Texas’ most wanted fugitives arrested in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Texas’ most wanted criminals was just captured with assistance from Council Bluffs Police. According to the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Anthony Basaldua of McAllen, Texas, was arrested Thursday in Council Bluffs. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Police: funds stolen from Plattsmouth sports groups

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth woman is charged with felony theft from youth sports organizations. Jill Dasher, 51, is suspected of using funds from the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for personal use, including drinks at a restaurant, Christmas gifts and items from home stores. Court...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

CHI Health advises IT security incident still affecting systems

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health has been dealing with an IT security issue this week and on Thursday advised that its parent company was still managing the problem. “Our IT teams have taken some of our systems offline, which is impacting some of our facilities,” a CHI Health spokesperson said in an email on Thursday.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy