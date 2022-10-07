You’ve heard of Big Tech censoring or quashing orthodox views on hot-button issues such as abortion and radical gender theory, but what about Big Medicine?. In a bold plea for censorship, the American Medical Association , American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Children’s Hospital Association sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, asking him "to investigate the increasing threats of violence against physicians, hospitals and families of children for providing and seeking evidence-based gender-affirming care," per their news release .

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO