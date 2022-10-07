Read full article on original website
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. _. Hotbird 13F is the first satellite to be built on Airbus’s new Eurostar Neo all-electric spacecraft...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
NASA: Inspections Underway for Space Launch System Rocket, Orion Spacecraft – Next Launch Date TBD
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are in the process of preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the next launch attempt in November for the Artemis I mission. Check-outs conducted this week...
Palm Bay Police Department Honors Longtime Volunteer Peg Rutledge With VCOP Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized longtime volunteer Peg Rutledge with October’s VCOP Spotlight. When you have five members of law enforcement in your family, it gets in your blood, so to speak. That’s why volunteering for the Palm Bay...
WATCH LIVE: Citizens Political Forum for Cocoa Beach City Commission to be Held Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – A Citizens Political Forum will be held at the Cocoa Beach Library on Saturday, October 8 for Cocoa Beach City Commission candidates in the upcoming November 8 election. The event will be open to the public, this event has traditionally been...
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Lenora Evette West
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect Lenora Evette West in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives.”. West has a warrant for violation of probation in reference to the sale, manufacture, or delivery of cocaine. She was last seen in the Titusville...
Dorothea Johanna Petermann ‘Petey’ Norton, 86, of Rockledge, Passed Away Sept. 26
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Dorothea Johanna Petermann “Petey” Norton, age 86, of Rockledge, Florida, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Rockledge Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her caring family. Petey was just a week away from celebrating her 87th birthday. She was a longtime resident...
PETER CRANIS: August Brevard County Tourist Development Tax Comes in at Record-Setting $1.823 Million
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – August Tourist Development Tax (TDT) has come in at $1.823 million – a record for the month of August, making it the 17th consecutive month of “best month for that given month” results. This is 31% ahead of the previous high in...
Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, Died Sept. 28 at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on April 2, 1945, in Syracuse, NY, to Mary and Martin Bell. She married Roger LaMorie on September 12, 1964, and together they had two daughters.
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
Kathleen Marie Diehl of Melbourne Passed Away Peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center on Oct. 4
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Kathleen Marie Diehl of Melbourne, Florida, passed away peacefully at Holmes Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on December 8, 1943. She was the daughter of the late Robert C. McEvoy Sr. and Gertrude (Mattern) McEvoy. Kathleen...
Brevard County Mother Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up University Park Elementary School
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school in Melbourne because she says they weren’t going to allow her to pick up her child. Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is facing a charge of falsely reporting a bomb.
Tied Together of the Space Coast, Junior Achievement Help BPS Students Grow and Glow
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Over the last few months, two local organizations have visited Brevard Public Schools secondary schools, educating young adults about things they may not learn from their average school curriculum. The first group, Tied Together of the Space Coast, teaches young men how to tie a...
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Volleyball Defeats Indian River State College in Four Sets
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball team defeated Indian River State College in a Suncoast Conference match Saturday on the road. The Titans, who improved to 13-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference with the win, lost the first set...
Eastern Florida State Women’s Soccer Scores Season-High 13 Goals in Win Over Pasco-Hernando State College
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s soccer team exploded for a season-high 13 goals Saturday against Pasco-Hernando State College at Orlando Health Stadium. The No. 1 ranked Titans improved to 8-0 on the season with the 13-1 victory. It marks the biggest goal differential...
OBITUARY: Warren ‘Bud’ Miles, 70, Passed Away Oct. 3, Moved to Melbourne in 1964
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Warren “Bud” Miles, 70, was born August 28, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away October 3, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Bud moved to Melbourne in 1964 from Cincinnati and was co-owner of Warren and Sons Plumbing in Melbourne. He...
Peggy Ann Kirchner, 87, Passed Away Peacefully Surrounded by Her Family in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Peggy Ann Kirchner, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 26, 2022, in Rockledge, Florida. Peggy was born in Dadeville, Alabama, on February 26, 1935, and the daughter of the late Jack Freeman and the late Nellie Felts Freeman. She was a...
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Volleyball Player Kayla Mastin
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, we are featuring Panther volleyball player Kayla Mastin, a senior who is majoring...
