Osage County, KS

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

By Matthew Self, Matthew Johnstone
 3 days ago

OSAGE COUNTY ( KSNT ) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area.

Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal.

Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A spokeswoman for the Auburn Harvest Wind Project says they’re ready to make an estimated $330 million dollar investment in Osage County. She said the company anticipates the project would bring in more than $50 million in tax revenue for the county and dozens of short term and permanent jobs.

Quaney Farms President Jean Quaney says the project should be considered because it would help alleviate the tax burden on all Osage County residents.

“If we’re not going to allow this business in, what business are we going to try and attract to keep these crippling taxes off of not just the farmers, but everyone who owns a house, a car, a boat, any of those things,” said Quaney.

Opponents expressed concern over the impact to the local environment and its wildlife. Resident Susan Atchison says she believes a wind farm would take land way from local farmers and permanently change the landscape.

“It also affects the animals that are being raised there, and I’ve heard of weight gain and reproductive issues, and also the price of our land depreciating when people don’t want to move there. They won’t want to move next to a wind turbine,” said Atchison.

Osage County commissioners took no action at tonight’s meeting. The next public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 24. There may be a final decision made at that meeting.

Comments / 22

4America
2d ago

If the wind turbine industry wasn’t subsidized, would they still be making them? Instead of our rates going down, by not buying fossil fuel, we have not seen any decrease. In fact we are hearing a minimum of 17 percent increase.

Reply(4)
12
Mrs Mee Audrey
2d ago

It ONLY benefits the investors and owners, NOT the residents. I'm not against wind for energy but look at what the residents of other towns that have these "farms" and were lied to about "all the benefits and tax breaks." These "big" projects wind up causing more harm than good. Watch, it doesn't matter what the residents want because they have already made their "deals" with the government.

Reply(3)
10
Eddie Haskell
2d ago

They’re whining about the tax burden yet Osage county just approve a 15 million dollar jail. Maybe they could use the wind farm money to pay for that ridiculous idea.

Reply(4)
5
