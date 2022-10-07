ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Week 7: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Central Florida high school football is back in fill swing for week seven. This week, we had Monday night lights, Tuesday night lights, games on Thursday and of course, Friday night football. Check out all the highlights from week...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Melbourne, FL
Sports
Melbourne, FL
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Melbourne, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida College#Polk State College#College Soccer#Brevard County#Titans
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
spacecoastdaily.com

SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket Wednesday From Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. _. Hotbird 13F is the first satellite to be built on Airbus’s new Eurostar Neo all-electric spacecraft...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Melbourne Beach Florida Restaurants

Melbourne, Florida is a great place for a romantic holiday, whether it’s for a week or just one night, thanks to its warm weather, gorgeous beaches, and breathtaking ocean vistas. Explore the stunning botanical gardens filled with blooming flowers and shaded trees as you meander through Historic Downtown Melbourne, which is brimming with lovely old buildings, art galleries, and museums. Spend the morning watching dolphins or learning to sail, then spend the afternoon celebrating your love in private at one of these wonderful places.
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy