TheStreet

Stock Market Today: Stocks Flat With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus

U.S. equity futures edged lower Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third quarter earnings season later this week. Reports from...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

The future of work really is female

Just before the pandemic, there was an odd phenomenon that very few people noticed: Most jobs in America were held by women. Pandemic job losses disproportionately fell on women, and so men were once again a majority of job-holders. But since then, women have reentered the workforce at a faster...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Real Economy#Inflation#Railroads#Chemical#Congress
Washington Examiner

How Biden's marijuana pardons will affect thousands convicted

President Joe Biden announced Thursday a pardon for all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana in a monumental move that some advocates say helps remedy the "failure" of the war on drugs. In effect, Biden's pardon clears roughly 6,500 people who were convicted of simple possession of marijuana...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Despite recession fears, Georgia tax revenues continue to increase

(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its revenues increase amid ongoing economic concerns nationwide. State officials said Friday that the Peach State’s September net tax collections totaled nearly $3.1 billion. That represents an increase of 9.9% over a year ago. September’s collections were $279.2 million more...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court takes up bacon

Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court will drain the EPA of its navigable waters delusion

Too many on the Left believe that Article 3 of the Constitution , the judicial powers afforded by the Constitution, should be ignored when Congress enacts legislation that is unconstitutional. Next June, the Supreme Court will rule in the case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. It will decide whether...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's DOJ needs a constitutional refresher

I'm just a bill. Yes, I'm only a bill. And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill. If you’re a child of the late 70s, you’re probably singing those words from Schoolhouse Rock in your head after reading that. But do you remember the conversation between the little boy and the bill at the beginning of the song?
CONGRESS & COURTS

