Washington Examiner
Economy again beats expectations with 263,000 jobs in September, unemployment falls to 3.5%
The economy beat expectations by adding 263,000 jobs in September, a sign that the labor market is holding up despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cut inflation through interest rate hikes. The unemployment rate fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.5%, a historically low figure, the Bureau of Labor...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Flat With Inflation Data, Q3 Earnings In Focus
U.S. equity futures edged lower Monday, while the dollar consolidated gains against its global peers, as investors extended their retreat from risk markets following an escalation of military action in the Ukraine and ahead of a the unofficial start to the third quarter earnings season later this week. Reports from...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' major climate bill has resurrected federal oil and gas leasing
Passage of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act capped off years of campaigning for major climate change legislation and breathed new life into the renewable energy sector — but not without simultaneously handing a major victory to oil and gas interests by ensuring they have a chance to bid on more federal acreage.
Washington Examiner
The future of work really is female
Just before the pandemic, there was an odd phenomenon that very few people noticed: Most jobs in America were held by women. Pandemic job losses disproportionately fell on women, and so men were once again a majority of job-holders. But since then, women have reentered the workforce at a faster...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
How Biden's marijuana pardons will affect thousands convicted
President Joe Biden announced Thursday a pardon for all prior federal offenses of simple possession of marijuana in a monumental move that some advocates say helps remedy the "failure" of the war on drugs. In effect, Biden's pardon clears roughly 6,500 people who were convicted of simple possession of marijuana...
Saudi Aramco To Maintain Oil Deliveries To Asian Clients Despite OPEC+ Cuts
Saudi Aramco said it would maintain contract oil volumes to clients in Asia despite the recently agreed OPEC+ production cuts, despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, including Russia (OPEC+), to lower their output target by 2 million barrels per day (BPD). Saudi energy minister Abdulaziz bin...
Washington Examiner
Despite recession fears, Georgia tax revenues continue to increase
(The Center Square) — Georgia continues to see its revenues increase amid ongoing economic concerns nationwide. State officials said Friday that the Peach State’s September net tax collections totaled nearly $3.1 billion. That represents an increase of 9.9% over a year ago. September’s collections were $279.2 million more...
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court takes up bacon
Of the many sizzling cases on the Supreme Court docket this fall, one case has the potential to alter American breakfasts for years to come: National Pork Producers Council v. Ross. The court will decide whether California voters should be allowed to dictate how farmers in Iowa and Minnesota produce...
Washington Examiner
The Supreme Court will drain the EPA of its navigable waters delusion
Too many on the Left believe that Article 3 of the Constitution , the judicial powers afforded by the Constitution, should be ignored when Congress enacts legislation that is unconstitutional. Next June, the Supreme Court will rule in the case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. It will decide whether...
Washington Examiner
Biden's DOJ needs a constitutional refresher
I'm just a bill. Yes, I'm only a bill. And I'm sitting here on Capitol Hill. If you’re a child of the late 70s, you’re probably singing those words from Schoolhouse Rock in your head after reading that. But do you remember the conversation between the little boy and the bill at the beginning of the song?
