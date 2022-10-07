ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
MELBOURNE, FL
SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket Wednesday From Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. _. Hotbird 13F is the first satellite to be built on Airbus’s new Eurostar Neo all-electric spacecraft...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL

Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
ORLANDO, FL
Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea

Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
VERO BEACH, FL
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
Disney Brings Back an Epcot Tradition

Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996.
ORLANDO, FL
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
DELAND, FL
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
ORLANDO, FL
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
MELBOURNE, FL
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
SANFORD, FL
NOW UNDERWAY! Be the First to See the New 2023 Spyder RT Limited at Route 1 Motorsports Today

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Don’t miss your chance today to see the 2023 CAN-AM lineup of Rykers and Spyders at Route 1 Motorsports, located at 1300 Highway 1 in Malabar. Fall is here, so that means it’s time to hit the road. Route 1 Motorsports will welcome BRP for a limited event today when you can see the all-new 2023 Spyder RT Limited, as well as other new models.
MALABAR, FL

