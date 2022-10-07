Read full article on original website
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
Tropics Watch: Julia now a tropical storm after making landfall in Central America
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Julia weakened into a tropical storm on Sunday after making landfall in Central America. As of 11 p.m. on Sunday, Tropical Storm Julia had sustained winds of 40 mph, is moving west at 15 mph and will soon move off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua.
SpaceX Scheduled to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket Wednesday From Cape Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday, October 12, carrying the Hotbird 13F television broadcasting satellite for Eutelsat. The two-hour launch opens at 11:25 p.m. _. Hotbird 13F is the first satellite to be built on Airbus’s new Eurostar Neo all-electric spacecraft...
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Orlando, FL
Orlando is a great place to discover all sorts of Italian food. Many excellent Italian restaurants in Orlando serve traditional and delicious Italian fare. The city has several excellent Italian restaurants to choose from, so if you are looking for familiar dishes or want something different, rest assured that Orlando has a range of fantastic food available.
Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea
Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
Disney Brings Back an Epcot Tradition
Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Epcot at Disney World in Orlando has a long history of celebrating the winter holidays, dating back to its first Holidays Around the World celebration in 1996.
PETER CRANIS: August Brevard County Tourist Development Tax Comes in at Record-Setting $1.823 Million
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – August Tourist Development Tax (TDT) has come in at $1.823 million – a record for the month of August, making it the 17th consecutive month of “best month for that given month” results. This is 31% ahead of the previous high in...
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral
ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
St. Johns River still rising after reaching record flood stage
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly 10 days after historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian, parts of the St. Johns River still haven’t crested. Along larger bodies of water, the crest, or highest point the river rise peaks, is delayed from the heaviest rain. In the case of the St. Johns River, tidal influences also impact water levels.
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
Melbourne Main Street to Host Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival Nov. 12
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Downtown Melbourne Food and Wine Festival is Brevard’s premiere culinary experience showcasing bites and sips from Space Coast restaurants, craft breweries, wine, spirits, coffee and desserts. One ticket provides access to all the festival offers, including food, drinks, live entertainment...
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
DeSantis says state ready to repair shoreline from Daytona Beach Shores visit
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County damage assessment stands at $263 million and climbing which comes as a shock to so many residents who realize they got much more than a tropical storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach Shores. He was joined...
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
Brevard Zoo Invites Everyone to Name New Osceola Turkey Chicks Leading Up to Potluck on Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We know it’s only October, but we’re gearing up for Thanksgiving with a special naming opportunity. From now until October 14, we’re inviting you to join us for a “potluck” and bring your best casserole-inspired names for our three Osceola turkey chicks.
NOW UNDERWAY! Be the First to See the New 2023 Spyder RT Limited at Route 1 Motorsports Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Don’t miss your chance today to see the 2023 CAN-AM lineup of Rykers and Spyders at Route 1 Motorsports, located at 1300 Highway 1 in Malabar. Fall is here, so that means it’s time to hit the road. Route 1 Motorsports will welcome BRP for a limited event today when you can see the all-new 2023 Spyder RT Limited, as well as other new models.
Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, Died Sept. 28 at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on April 2, 1945, in Syracuse, NY, to Mary and Martin Bell. She married Roger LaMorie on September 12, 1964, and together they had two daughters.
