Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State Titans Women’s Cross Country Team Concludes Regular Season Schedule at FSU Invite
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s cross country team wrapped up the regular season schedule Friday morning at the FSU Invite at the Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee. The Titans ran against a field filled with four-year schools and finished 28th overall in the 30-team...
spacecoastdaily.com
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Volleyball Defeats Indian River State College in Four Sets
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s volleyball team defeated Indian River State College in a Suncoast Conference match Saturday on the road. The Titans, who improved to 13-5 overall and 4-4 in the conference with the win, lost the first set...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State
A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
Top TE Recruit Randy Pittman Flips from FSU to UCF
UCF Knights pick up a commitment from former Florida State Seminoles pledge Randy Pittman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefamuanonline.com
Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?
After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
thefamuanonline.com
Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly
Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
thefamuanonline.com
Fashion always front and center at FAMU
Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL
Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
WCTV
FSU professor gives insight into the Florida property insurance issues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to experts, the storm surge and flooding from Hurricane Ian is expected to create a financial burden on an already vulnerable home owner’s insurance market in Florida. We spoke to an FSU professor about the impacts and how things have already gotten so out...
floridapolitics.com
Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture
Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
WCTV
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman dead following accident on County Road 268 in Gadsden County
One person died following an accident Thursday morning on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road in Gadsden County.
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
Post-Searchlight
Fall Festivities begin with return of Flint River Fair
Flint River Fair has arrived for its 2022 Fall stint at the Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge. Hosted by The Chamber of Commerce, the crowd steadily trickled in on Tuesday night as event goers looked to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free incentive on Unlimited Ride Wristbands. In previous years,...
WCTV
UPDATE: One dead after trailer detaches and hits a car in Gadsden County
QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash on County Road 268 just east of Glen Julia Road Thursday morning in Quincy. According to FHP, a pickup truck was traveling westbound around 9:14 a.m. while towing a tandem farm trailer. For an unknown reason, the...
Comments / 0