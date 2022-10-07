ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Rare Penalty Gets Called Against Florida State

A wild scene in Raleigh when an extremely rare penalty gets called against Florida State. On 4th and 17, the Florida State punter begins to run with the ball and then decides to kick it away. But he was across the line of scrimmage when he punted. A flag got thrown on the Seminoles with the penalty being a loss of 5 yards and a loss of downs, setting up the Wolfpack deep in FSU territory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
thefamuanonline.com

Did Ian put Florida Classic in limbo?

After hurricane Ian negatively affected Florida, Florida A&M University rattlers (FAMU) and. Bethune Cookman University wildcats (BCU) are feeling very apprehensive and believe that. The Florida Blue Classic tradition must go on. Although FAMU had no physical damage, B-CU ordered the evacuation of all students and staff from the campus....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Nike’s new FAMU sneaker sells out quickly

Nike, a multinational corporation that supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities, visited Tallahassee Friday to give FAMU its very own Nike Dunk Low. Florida A&M University and Nike signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 that covers athletic footwear, uniforms and clothing for FAMU athletes. The event took place at the APB store on Gaines Street, and the line extended down Gaines with over 2,000 attendees.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Fashion always front and center at FAMU

Fashion is a huge part of the culture at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It isn’t just a custom. It’s a lifestyle that allows students to express their creativity. through clothing while on campus. Walking the campus grounds of Florida A&M. University can be like walking on a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Florida Tech#Coaches Poll#The University Of Miami#Lsu#The University Of Tampa
cohaitungchi.com

30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL

Looking for fun things to do in Tallahassee? Great we have you covered. You are reading: Things to do in tallahassee for couples | 30 Best & Fun Things To Do in Tallahassee FL. Just south of the sleepy Georgia border, Tallahassee, Florida is bursting with life and activity. Though most who visit Florida plan their stays around the coast to enjoy its beaches, this landlocked panhandle city should not be overlooked.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bob Lotane shutters Our Tallahassee, eyes new media venture

Our Tallahassee boasted as a ‘progressive’ outlet and was critical of Mayor John Dailey. Our Tallahassee, a capital city political news site, is closing down to launch a new product on Tallahassee politics. The site, a progressive media outlet that often sides with City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Sports
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Post-Searchlight

Fall Festivities begin with return of Flint River Fair

Flint River Fair has arrived for its 2022 Fall stint at the Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge. Hosted by The Chamber of Commerce, the crowd steadily trickled in on Tuesday night as event goers looked to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free incentive on Unlimited Ride Wristbands. In previous years,...
BAINBRIDGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy