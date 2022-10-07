Read full article on original website
Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral
Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
saturdaydownsouth.com
3 things I liked, 3 things I didn't like from Tennessee's dominant win over No. 25 LSU
Tennessee blitzed LSU, 40-13 in a game very few expected to be as one-sided as it was. The Vols are 5-0, including 3-0 vs. ranked teams. Hendon Hooker was fantastic once again, adding to his Heisman résumé with 239 passing yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. All eyes...
Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU
While the teams ahead of them struggled at various times in their respective contests, Tennessee jumped all over LSU and left no doubt in Baton Rouge as the Vols hung 40 on the Bayou Bengals in Death Valley. Following the victory, Tennessee saw themselves once again climb in the rankings. The ...
atozsports.com
Alabama robbed the Tennessee Vols of a potentially special moment
The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.
3 reasons Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker can win 2022 Heisman Trophy
Week 6 of the college football season is in the books, and most teams are now past the halfway point in their season. By now, the line between contender and pretender is pretty clear, and Tennessee appears to be a contender for the first time in a long time. The Volunteers are rolling right now, and quarterback Hendon Hooker is the main reason why.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to LSU’s disastrous start against Tennessee
The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
LSU fans will be embarrassed over what Tennessee WR said after Vols’ win
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee
After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned the tide on their campaign with four straight wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit of success in throwing the […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cedric Tillman to miss Tennessee football game vs. LSU with injury, but there’s a catch
Tennessee football will be without a critical piece of their offense on Saturday afternoon when they take on LSU in SEC action. Star wideout Cedric Tillman is still sidelined due to injury, but there’s serious optimism he’ll be ready to go next week as the wideout continues to work hard at recovering back at UT. […] The post Cedric Tillman to miss Tennessee football game vs. LSU with injury, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
wvlt.tv
‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
atozsports.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Vols arrive in Baton Rouge for first SEC road test of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Vol fans have ascended upon Baton Rouge ahead of Saturday’s matchup between No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU. Week five features Tennessee’s first road SEC matchup of the season and their first trip to Tiger Stadium since 2010. All week the...
UT message left by East Tennessee man who helped build jumbotrons at LSU's Tiger Stadium
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some fun messages supporting University of Tennessee athletics are scattered around LSU's Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. East Tennessee native Nick Barnes was part of the group that installed jumbotrons and other fixtures at the venue in 2014. They won't be easy to spot while...
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers’ coaching job
LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
