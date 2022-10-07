ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Look: Tennessee's Postgame Message For LSU Goes Viral

Tennessee is riding high after Saturday's big win over LSU. The Volunteers stayed undefeated with a 40-13 triumph over the Tigers. After the victory, they had some fun at their SEC adversary's expense. Tennessee's Twitter page trolled LSU by writing "Five and Eaux." Quarterback Hendon Hooker continued his sensational season...
Alabama robbed the Tennessee Vols of a potentially special moment

The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.
3 reasons Tennessee's Hendon Hooker can win 2022 Heisman Trophy

Week 6 of the college football season is in the books, and most teams are now past the halfway point in their season. By now, the line between contender and pretender is pretty clear, and Tennessee appears to be a contender for the first time in a long time. The Volunteers are rolling right now, and quarterback Hendon Hooker is the main reason why.
CFB world reacts to LSU's disastrous start against Tennessee

The LSU Tigers hosted the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday in a pivotal Top-25 matchup between the two SEC teams. Things, however, started about as bad as they could’ve for Brian Kelly’s Tiger team when they muffed the game’s opening kickoff and lost the fumble to the Vols:
Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU's blowout loss to Tennessee

After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers turned the tide on their campaign with four straight wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit of success in throwing the […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cedric Tillman to miss Tennessee football game vs. LSU with injury, but there's a catch

Tennessee football will be without a critical piece of their offense on Saturday afternoon when they take on LSU in SEC action. Star wideout Cedric Tillman is still sidelined due to injury, but there’s serious optimism he’ll be ready to go next week as the wideout continues to work hard at recovering back at UT. […] The post Cedric Tillman to miss Tennessee football game vs. LSU with injury, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Go Vols' welded into LSU's Tiger Stadium scoreboard

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stated. One transported to trauma center following Norris Freeway crash. Lifestar responded to the scene and transported the individual to the trauma center. ‘Go Vols’ welded into LSU’s Tiger Stadium scoreboard. Updated: 20...
LSU football: Chad Ochocinco turns down Tigers' coaching job

LSU football has had its fair share of offensive struggles this year. The Florida State loss way back in Week 1 was riddled with wasted possessions from Brian Kelly’s squad. The Tigers seemingly fixed this issue with a huge win over Mississippi State a couple of weeks ago, but the issues popped up again at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Even though the Bayou Bengals have continued to win football games—going 4-1 to start—the cracks were evident.
Brian Kelly's 4-word response to reporter's question about benching LSU football's Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
