Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow
The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Takes Place Thursday, Oct. 13
A number of local employers are showcasing available jobs and seeking applicants at a MakeIT Haverhill fair this Thursday. Participating employers are Community Action, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Magellan Aerospace, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Rapid Coatings, Revise Energy and U.S. Postal Service. MassHire, a state agency linking...
State Grant Helps MakeIT Haverhill Hire Its First Employee; Also Pays for New Business Park Signage
Lisbeth Valdez was welcomed formally Friday as MakeIT Haverhill’s first paid employee. Thanks to state grant, Valdez is beginning work as the nonprofit’s program director. She was welcomed during a reception at the organization’s Washington Street building where a large, ceremonial state check was presented. MakeIT Haverhill...
Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society’s Seeks ‘CATalysts’ at 28th Annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction
The Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society is hosting its 28th annual Fur Ball Gala and Auction with the theme “Be a CATalyst,” to raise money for cats and kittens in need. The gala takes place Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6-9:30 p.m., at the Blue Ocean Event Center, 4 Ocean Front N, Salisbury.
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’
(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
Haverhill Firefighting Museum Seeks Contestants and Diners for Annual Chili Cook-Off
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is looking for cooks to participate—and diners to sample and judge—during its annual chili cook-off. The cook-off takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Tasting and judging takes place from 6-8 p.m. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $10 per person.
Haverhill Police Welcome Public at ‘Faith & Blue’ Kickoff Friday; Club Sells Blue Lights in Support
When National Faith & Blue Weekend kicks off Friday, the Exchange Club of Haverhill will be selling blue light bulbs and encouraging residents to use them on their porches to show support for law enforcement. Organizers say Faith & Blue encourages “safer, stronger, more just and unified communities by directly...
State Police Say 25-Year-Old North Andover Woman and Another Die After Rear End Crash on I-93
Two 25-year-old women—one from North Andover and another from New York—were both killed after the car they were riding in was struck in the rear by a Kenworth tow truck Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Boston. Massachusetts State Police said Sunday Urashi Madani, of North Andover, and...
Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs
The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects. At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.
Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy Presents ‘Treasure Island’ This Weekend
The Haverhill High School Drama Club and Fine Arts Academy is putting on its production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s and Bryony Lavery’s “Treasure Island.”. The show takes place Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 8, at 2 and 7 p.m., in Haverhill High School auditorium, 137 Monument St., Haverhill.
Gov. Baker to be On Hand When Merrimack Valley Chamber Honors Local Businesses Oct. 12
Area business and community leaders are set to be honored next week at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner with guest speaker Gov. Charlie Baker. United Way Senior Director Cal Williams will take away one of the Chamber’s highest honors, the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award. Other winners are Joseph DiPietro of Revise, Emerging Leader Award; Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes Veterans Program, Community Spirit Award; Merrimack Valley and Haverhill YMCAs. Non-Profit Award; and Lupoli Companies’ Salvatore N. Lupoli, Business Development Award.
Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series Continues Tonight with Featured Poet Surya Sarkhel
Creative Haverhill tonight presents its next installment of the Haverhill River Bards Poetry Series with a featured reading from local poet Surya Sarkhel followed by a free, first-come-first-serve open mic. The event takes place tonight, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Sarkhel was born...
Final Haverhill Art Walk of 2022 Concludes This Weekend with Punk in the Park and Art Market
The Tims, Punk in the Park and Neck Dive are among the highlights of this weekend’s final Haverhill Art Walk of the year. The Haverhill Art Walk is a monthly event running from June to October highlighting local businesses and underutilized spaces with art, exhibitions, demonstrations and musical performances.
‘Bad Time for Children’ by Poet Comeau Ponders Modern Challenges and Threats
Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau is a WHAV Wavelengths contributor, offering timely and topical wisdom and food for thought. A Haverhill native, and now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Malcolm D. Kimball Jr., Who Shepherded Family Insurance Agency, Dies at 67
Well-known downtown Haverhill insurance agent Malcolm D. Kimball Jr. of Haverhill, passed away Oct. 3. At age 67. Kimball took great pride in serving as the fourth-generation owner of R.B. Kimball Insurance Agency on Merrimack Street in Haverhill. He was born in Exeter, N.H., on June 28, 1955, and graduated from Pentucket Regional High School with the class of 1973. Kimball subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was a scratch golfer for many years and was a past Haverhill Golf and Country Club member.
Methuen’s Nevins Library Names Diverse Group of Speakers for TEDxNevinsLibrary Oct. 15
Methuen’s Nevins Library is “Making Connections” with its first TEDx event aimed at helping people share ideas after two years of social distancing because of the pandemic. According to the library, the free, all-day event features “a diverse group of speakers from our community who will speak...
Best Western in Haverhill Closing to Make Way for New Hotel; Building was Built as Howard Johnson’s
(Additional photograph below.) It was one of the first new buildings in Haverhill to take advantage of the new Interstate 495 highway during the early 1960s, but it’s going away. Built as the Howard Johnson’s Motor Lodge on a relocated portion of Lowell Avenue, the now Best Western closes...
Haverhill Council Gives Green Light to Ward Hill Zoning Change, Delays Action on Ending Paper Street
The Haverhill City Council gave its approval Tuesday night to moving a zone line—termed a “correction”—effectively reclassifying seven acres of property at 130 Neck Road from Residential High Density to Business Park. The property, which abuts Ferry Road, is owned by Hardal which also owns 33...
Haverhill Public Schools Monitor Sysco Strike, but Expect No ‘Drastic Impact’ on Student Meals
Haverhill Public Schools has food on hand for student meals, but is carefully watching a strike by workers at food distributor Sysco. In an email to families, school Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling noted Sysco drivers stopped working this week, causing one- to two-day food delivery delays to the schools. He said, however, school menus are prepared in advance and fresh dairy, bread and produce come from other sources.
Women’s City Club Presents ‘Women of ‘76’ Tuesday, Oct. 18
Five women who helped change the course of the American Revolution are brought to life in the one woman play, “Women of ’76,” featuring Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions. The production, sponsored by the Women’s City Club of Haverhill, takes place at its Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting....
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
