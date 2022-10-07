ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WHAV

Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow

The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Takes Place Thursday, Oct. 13

A number of local employers are showcasing available jobs and seeking applicants at a MakeIT Haverhill fair this Thursday. Participating employers are Community Action, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Magellan Aerospace, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Rapid Coatings, Revise Energy and U.S. Postal Service. MassHire, a state agency linking...
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Andover, MA
Government
City
North Andover, MA
North Andover, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Andover, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’

(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Firefighting Museum Seeks Contestants and Diners for Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is looking for cooks to participate—and diners to sample and judge—during its annual chili cook-off. The cook-off takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Tasting and judging takes place from 6-8 p.m. There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $10 per person.
HAVERHILL, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Family Activities#Fire Prevention Week
WHAV

Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs

The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects. At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Gov. Baker to be On Hand When Merrimack Valley Chamber Honors Local Businesses Oct. 12

Area business and community leaders are set to be honored next week at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner with guest speaker Gov. Charlie Baker. United Way Senior Director Cal Williams will take away one of the Chamber’s highest honors, the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award. Other winners are Joseph DiPietro of Revise, Emerging Leader Award; Haverhill Exchange Club’s Hometown Heroes Veterans Program, Community Spirit Award; Merrimack Valley and Haverhill YMCAs. Non-Profit Award; and Lupoli Companies’ Salvatore N. Lupoli, Business Development Award.
HAVERHILL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
WHAV

Malcolm D. Kimball Jr., Who Shepherded Family Insurance Agency, Dies at 67

Well-known downtown Haverhill insurance agent Malcolm D. Kimball Jr. of Haverhill, passed away Oct. 3. At age 67. Kimball took great pride in serving as the fourth-generation owner of R.B. Kimball Insurance Agency on Merrimack Street in Haverhill. He was born in Exeter, N.H., on June 28, 1955, and graduated from Pentucket Regional High School with the class of 1973. Kimball subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was a scratch golfer for many years and was a past Haverhill Golf and Country Club member.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Public Schools Monitor Sysco Strike, but Expect No ‘Drastic Impact’ on Student Meals

Haverhill Public Schools has food on hand for student meals, but is carefully watching a strike by workers at food distributor Sysco. In an email to families, school Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling noted Sysco drivers stopped working this week, causing one- to two-day food delivery delays to the schools. He said, however, school menus are prepared in advance and fresh dairy, bread and produce come from other sources.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy