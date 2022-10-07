Well-known downtown Haverhill insurance agent Malcolm D. Kimball Jr. of Haverhill, passed away Oct. 3. At age 67. Kimball took great pride in serving as the fourth-generation owner of R.B. Kimball Insurance Agency on Merrimack Street in Haverhill. He was born in Exeter, N.H., on June 28, 1955, and graduated from Pentucket Regional High School with the class of 1973. Kimball subsequently earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was a scratch golfer for many years and was a past Haverhill Golf and Country Club member.

