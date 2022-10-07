Read full article on original website
The Salem Witch Trials: How Fear and Hysteria Led to the Deaths of 20 Innocent PeopleTy D.Salem, MA
The Most Incredible Places to Get Bagels in BostonThe Daily ScoopBoston, MA
Northeastern Employee Arrested in Texas over Campus Bomb HoaxLarry LeaseBoston, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
homenewshere.com
History: Narrow bridge had a name that wouldn’t die
Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street. The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck
The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors. A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.
State Grant Helps MakeIT Haverhill Hire Its First Employee; Also Pays for New Business Park Signage
Lisbeth Valdez was welcomed formally Friday as MakeIT Haverhill’s first paid employee. Thanks to state grant, Valdez is beginning work as the nonprofit’s program director. She was welcomed during a reception at the organization’s Washington Street building where a large, ceremonial state check was presented. MakeIT Haverhill...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers
More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store
WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located. The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston
BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating.
MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Takes Place Thursday, Oct. 13
A number of local employers are showcasing available jobs and seeking applicants at a MakeIT Haverhill fair this Thursday. Participating employers are Community Action, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Magellan Aerospace, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Rapid Coatings, Revise Energy and U.S. Postal Service. MassHire, a state agency linking...
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
WCVB
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
homenewshere.com
Cannabis store owners hold public meeting
TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury residents were invited to the Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks to listen to a presentation about a proposed retail cannabis facility for the community on Friday, Sept. 30. Tewksbury native Brad Tosto, a CPA, and business partner Peter Wilson, DMD, a Newburyport dentist, are planning to open Sundaze, a cannabis retail facility in the former Sal’s Pizza location at 2504 Main St.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
WCVB
13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker
WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WCVB
Worker who lost legs in South Boston construction collapse walks out of Spaulding Rehab
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who lost his legs in a construction site collapse is walking confidently into his new future. Wilson Ortega was applauded by his medical team walked out of Boston's Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital with two new prosthetic legs on Sunday. The 34-year-old Lawrence resident was walking...
manchesterinklink.com
Man dies after jumping into Merrimack River from Bridge Street bridge
MANCHESTER, NH – A “swift water” rescue was mounted Thursday afternoon after reports of a man jumping off the Bridge Street Bridge brought crews from Manchester Fire Department. However the man, whose name was not yet released, died at CMC a short time later. Just before noon...
Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs
The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects. At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.
nerej.com
Farley and Bacon of SVN Masiello broker $6.6 million sale of 75 acres
Hudson, NH Matt Bacon and Cassandra Farley of SVN Masiello Commercial completed the $6.6 million sale of 161 Lowell Rd. to Lowell Road Property Owner DE, LLC. The buyer was represented by David Stubblebine, principal of The Stubblebine Company. The 75-acre parcel, located off the newly constructed Friars Dr., is...
firefighternation.com
24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters
Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
State Police Say 25-Year-Old North Andover Woman and Another Die After Rear End Crash on I-93
Two 25-year-old women—one from North Andover and another from New York—were both killed after the car they were riding in was struck in the rear by a Kenworth tow truck Saturday night on Interstate 93 in Boston. Massachusetts State Police said Sunday Urashi Madani, of North Andover, and...
