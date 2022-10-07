ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

History: Narrow bridge had a name that wouldn’t die

Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street. The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
WILMINGTON, MA
beaconhilltimes.com

West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project

Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

For $739k, a Beacon Hill condo with a roof deck

The one-bedroom, one-bath unit also has exposed brick and hardwood floors. A one-bedroom, one bath condo in the heart of Beacon Hill is on the market for $739,000 and looks as if it were snatched right out of a Netflix Original capturing life in the city. Unit 41 at 32 Myrtle St. is cozy at 653 square feet with exposed brick, white walls ready for your design touch, and warm-hued hardwood flooring underfoot.
BOSTON, MA
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers

More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store

WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital.  The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located.  The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

2 dead after crash on I-93 North in Boston

BOSTON -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-93 North in Boston on Saturday night. A total of three cars were involved. According to Massachusetts State Police, a Lexus SUV ride-share was driving northbound when it suddenly slowed. A tow truck driving behind the Lexus rear-ended it and then a Honda Civic hit the tow truck from behind. Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urashi Mandani, 25, of North Andover were in the back seat of the Lexus. They were trapped inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. The Lexus driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The tow truck driver, a Salem man, and the Honda driver, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, were both uninjured and stayed at the scene. There were lane closures on the highway for hours after the crash. State Police are still investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Takes Place Thursday, Oct. 13

A number of local employers are showcasing available jobs and seeking applicants at a MakeIT Haverhill fair this Thursday. Participating employers are Community Action, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Magellan Aerospace, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Rapid Coatings, Revise Energy and U.S. Postal Service. MassHire, a state agency linking...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Cannabis store owners hold public meeting

TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury residents were invited to the Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks to listen to a presentation about a proposed retail cannabis facility for the community on Friday, Sept. 30. Tewksbury native Brad Tosto, a CPA, and business partner Peter Wilson, DMD, a Newburyport dentist, are planning to open Sundaze, a cannabis retail facility in the former Sal’s Pizza location at 2504 Main St.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

13 displaced after fire damages Worcester triple-decker

WORCESTER, Mass. — The American Red Cross was assisting 13 residents who were displaced after fire ripped through a Worcester, Massachusetts, triple-decker Friday night. The two-alarm blaze inside the multi-story home at 183 Austin Street started just before 7 p.m. Friday. "I saw smoke coming out of the first...
WORCESTER, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs

The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects. At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.
HAVERHILL, MA
nerej.com

Farley and Bacon of SVN Masiello broker $6.6 million sale of 75 acres

Hudson, NH Matt Bacon and Cassandra Farley of SVN Masiello Commercial completed the $6.6 million sale of 161 Lowell Rd. to Lowell Road Property Owner DE, LLC. The buyer was represented by David Stubblebine, principal of The Stubblebine Company. The 75-acre parcel, located off the newly constructed Friars Dr., is...
HUDSON, NH
firefighternation.com

24 Boston (MA) Cops Quit to Become Firefighters

Two dozen Boston Police officers are shedding the blue for the red this year, switching over to Boston Fire in an unusually large swing among the city’s first responders. Data provided by the city shows that 24 Boston cops have transferred to the fire department in 2022, enrolling in the academy to become firefighters. That’s compared to four, zero, six and one over the previous four years.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

