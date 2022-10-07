Read full article on original website
Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment
In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
Unlike recent recessions, office jobs are most at risk of layoffs in the coming economic downturn
White-collar workers fared much better than blue-collar employees during the coronavirus recession. Several signs suggest the opposite will be true in a Fed-induced 2023 downturn. Several blue-collar sectors are set to be protected from layoffs, while white-collar workers are at risk. The economic pain in the next downturn will be...
Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows
More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
msn.com
Jobs Report, Unemployment Rate, Participation: 3 Things to Watch
Investing.com -- Stocks fell again on Thursday as investors held their breath for Friday’s much-anticipated report on jobs for September. On Wall Street, anxiety is growing over the possibility that the Federal Reserve's aggressive actions to raise interest rates this year will overshoot the mark and take the economy into a recession.
Nasdaq plunges nearly 4% as US stocks sell off after strong jobs report solidifies outlook for another big rate hike
US stocks plunged on Friday after a strong September jobs report solidified an outsized Fed rate hike in November. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. "Today's job report indicates the job market keeps chugging along - and the Fed has more...
NBC San Diego
Friday's Jobs Report Could Be a Case Where Good News Isn't Really Good
In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they're exactly what the U.S. economy doesn't need. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. An...
86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼
(The Hill) — Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey. The poll found that 14 percent of CEOs viewed a recession as a pressing concern, up from 9 percent earlier this year. Pandemic fatigue, which was cited by 15 percent of respondents, topped the list.
What to expect from Friday's jobs report
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5%
Employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, in line with expectations that job growth would slow during the month. Still, the pace of hiring was slightly higher than predictions. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality and health care, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, moves that risk sending the U.S. into a recession. Average hourly earnings in the private, nonfarm sector rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36. Employment in movies and recording industries rose...
Unemployment claims surge to five-week high
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The number of people applying for unemployment benefits jumped to a five-week high of 219,000, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. The jump to 219,000 is higher than what had been predicted by economists queried by Wall Street Journal, who had...
Strong September jobs report raises fears Fed won't be able to avoid recession
The news Friday that the economy added more jobs than expected last month has counterintuitively raised fears of a recession. The red-hot labor market, which has remained buoyant despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to slow spending via interest rate hikes, notched 263,000 new jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. Monthly job growth has averaged 420,000 so far in 2022, a strong pace at this stage of the cycle.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
U.S. Job Growth Slowing Gradually
Adds 263,000 jobs in September; unemployment rate dips to 3.5%. Total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 263,000 in September, fewer than the 315,000 added in August. Economy added jobs for the 21st straight month. MBA predicts Fed will announce a 0.5% increase in federal funds rate in November. The U.S....
US manufacturing growth slows to lowest point in two years amid consumer spending decline
U.S. manufacturing growth in September slowed to its lowest point in two years, nearing stagnation due to a decline in orders, according to a gauge released on Monday. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing survey showed a nearly 2-point drop to 50.9%, dropping below expectations and reaching the lowest growth since May 2020, according to the data released on Monday. The index shows an order contract for the third time in four months.
Jobs report shows Fed tightening still a work in progress
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - After a drop in job vacancies, a dip in rental costs and signs of growing consumer caution seemed to show the Federal Reserve’s strict monetary medicine beginning to kick in, a strong September jobs report has left policymakers still waiting for clear signs their efforts to cool the economy are working.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Price Falls Below $20,000 Following US Jobs Report
The US added 263,000 jobs last month, according to a job figures report released by the Labor Department on Friday. It was the slowest month of hiring in 18 months, indicating the hot job market is cooling slightly as the Federal Reserve tries to restrain the economy enough to tame the worst inflation in four decades without causing a recession.
September jobs report could solidify another super-sized Fed rate hike
The September jobs report is unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from approving a fourth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike when officials meet next month.
