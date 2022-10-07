Read full article on original website
Haverhill Cultural Council to Award Nearly $54,000 in Grants for Nonprofit Programs
The Haverhill Cultural Council is inviting applicants to share in nearly $54,000 in state money for local art and cultural projects. At WHAV’s request, the Council provided grant deadlines and requirements Friday. Members said this year’s total Haverhill grant allocation from the Massachusetts Cultural Council is about $10,000 more than last year. Previous grants have contributed to such events as Haverhill Art Walk, World AIDS Day, summer concert series with the Merrimack Valley Concert Band, Whittier Birthplace’s “Poetic Justice” day and after school art classes.
MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Takes Place Thursday, Oct. 13
A number of local employers are showcasing available jobs and seeking applicants at a MakeIT Haverhill fair this Thursday. Participating employers are Community Action, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, Amazon Workforce Staffing, Magellan Aerospace, Monogram Foods, Opportunity Works, Rapid Coatings, Revise Energy and U.S. Postal Service. MassHire, a state agency linking...
Haverhill Police Dept. Welcomes Residents to Faith & Blue, Aimed at Building ‘Healthy Relationships’
(Additional photograph below.) Hundreds of residents showed during the Haverhill Police Department’s participation in the nationwide Faith & Blue event Friday. Visitors were drawn to the police department’s wide array of vehicles and equipment outside the police station, including a mobile command vehicle, MRAP military-style vehicle and Gator all-terrain vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV there was also a broader purpose.
homenewshere.com
Cannabis store owners hold public meeting
TEWKSBURY — Tewksbury residents were invited to the Tewksbury/Wilmington Lodge of Elks to listen to a presentation about a proposed retail cannabis facility for the community on Friday, Sept. 30. Tewksbury native Brad Tosto, a CPA, and business partner Peter Wilson, DMD, a Newburyport dentist, are planning to open Sundaze, a cannabis retail facility in the former Sal’s Pizza location at 2504 Main St.
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
Post Register
Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims
NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
manchesterinklink.com
Planning Board gets a look at eight-story building proposed near Veterans’ Park
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Planning Board got a look at a proposed 77-unit 8-story building across from Veterans’ Park on Thursday as the building’s developers sought approval for a site plan application and conditional-use permit for multi-family dwellings. The building, planned at the former location of...
Students, Staff Safe After Pentucket Lake School Evacuation Following Unspecified Threat
All staff and students attending Haverhill’s Pentucket Lake School have been evacuated and are accounted for after the school received an unspecified threat. Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling notified families and staff late this morning that Haverhill Police were called to the school after the threat and, in his words, “has the situation under control.”
Haverhill Public Schools Monitor Sysco Strike, but Expect No ‘Drastic Impact’ on Student Meals
Haverhill Public Schools has food on hand for student meals, but is carefully watching a strike by workers at food distributor Sysco. In an email to families, school Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling noted Sysco drivers stopped working this week, causing one- to two-day food delivery delays to the schools. He said, however, school menus are prepared in advance and fresh dairy, bread and produce come from other sources.
valleypatriot.com
KANE’S CORNER ~ Lowell Housing Authority Registered Nurse Paula Gouveia
The Adventure of Valley Patriot Mascot, Kane – Sept, 2022. Promoting Health, Wellness, and Financial Stability for Residents. Paula Gouveia an admired and long-term resident of Lowell, serves as the registered public health and wellness nurse employed by the Lowell Housing Authority. Paula explained to Kane that this career was the perfect opportunity to serve her fellow community members and give back to the community she loves. Hired in November, Paula hit the ground running in coordination with the Lowell Health Alliance to determine the top wellness challenges experienced by her residents in affordable and public housing. Paula explained to Kane this information was compiled through a federal wellness survey.
No Thumbs Up; In Fact, Councilors Almost Used Another Finger in Rocks Village Bridge Dispute
With the Rocks Village Bridge scheduled to open to traffic again Monday, Oct. 10, a plea by the Haverhill City Council, Town of West Newbury and state representatives to exclude heavy-truck traffic on that span is, apparently, water under the bridge for the time being. City cCouncilor Thomas J. Sullivan,...
Peabody’s new rat control methods sound effective, and horrifying
55 SMART boxes, that use electricity to kill rodents, have been placed in high rodent areas of Peabody. The city of Peabody is getting rid of its rat problem in a scary but effective way — with electricity. The city is placing 55 SMART boxes in areas of high...
homenewshere.com
Power prices ready to soar
TEWKSBURY — On Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents who are customers of National Grid will see an increase in their energy bills. However, as the winter heating season begins, Tewksbury residents, already feeling the pinch of rising consumer prices do have an option available to them to try to mitigate the impact.
Kallin Becomes Director of Haverhill Promise, Continues Focus of Grade-Level Reading by Third Grade
Jessica Kallin has been named to lead Haverhill Promise, the city’s community-wide initiative focused on increasing grade-level reading by the third grade. Kallin, who becomes director, comes to Haverhill Promise after serving more than four years as family and community engagement specialist for the Utah Board of Education. Haverhill Promise Steering Committee President and Haverhill Public Library Director Sarah Moser welcomed Kallin.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s & Elia’s (Week of October 9, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
homenewshere.com
History: Narrow bridge had a name that wouldn’t die
Lawrence Harriman knew the Town of Wilmington well. He’d grown up here and certainly knew about Death Bridge on Lowell Street. The bridge, just east of the the Reading town line, had a tricky angle. It was a fine structure, perpendicular to the tracks, built in 1848 by James Hale, working for the Boston and Maine Railroad.
beaconhilltimes.com
West End House demolished as part of MGH expansion project
Demolition of the West End House on Blossom Street – one of now less than a dozen structures in the old West End to survive urban renewal – got underway at around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, as part of Mass General Hospital’s planned $1 billion expansion of its Cambridge Street campus.
quincyquarry.com
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection #mayorkoch #cityofquincy
Boston drops plans for municipal fiber optic internet system given billion dollar cost projection. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The City of Boston has long been pondering the possibility of its building a municipal fiber optic network so as to offer an alternative way to access the internet to all of its residents as well as low-to-no-cost service to low income households in particular.
Flu Shots Available for Adults at Haverhill Citizens Center Tomorrow
The Haverhill Citizens Center is partnering with Walgreens to offer an adult flu clinic. The clinic is running Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Pneumonia and COVID-19 vaccines are also be available. Patients must pre-register for an appointment by calling 978-374-2390,...
Wilmington Apple
What’s Open & Closed In Wilmington On Columbus Day? — Trash Collection Delayed By One Day All Week
WILMINGTON, MA — Below is a basic overview of what’s open and closed in Wilmington on Columbus Day (Monday, October 10, 2022):. Wilmington Trash Collection: NONE (Monday’s collection will take place on Tuesday, Tuesday’s collection will take place on Wednesday, etc.) Post Office: CLOSED. Banks: CLOSED.
