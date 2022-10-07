Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water
Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
WIBW
Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced. The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.
Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
KVOE
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients
The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
WIBW
Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia. KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
WIBW
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Child Care Aware hosts house tours for fundraiser
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas held their 2022 “Fall in Love with Your Home” tours Friday and Saturday. Child Care Aware partnered up with Thiessen Design + Construction to present four homes in southwest Topeka open to the public to tour. Admission for the tours was $25. Proceeds were benefitted to Child Care Aware.
WIBW
Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
KVOE
Greenwood County placed into drought emergency following executive order by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued updated drought declarations across the state of Kansas as part of a recent executive order. Executive order 22-08 keeps all of Kansas’ counties either in watch, warning or emergency status. In the KVOE listening area, Lyon, Chase, Coffey and Morris counties are in a drought warning.
WIBW
Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash on 21st St. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. 21st St. was closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd. There is no word...
WIBW
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
WIBW
Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
KVOE
Wreck on Kansas Turnpike between Emporia and Admire gates signals start of annual deer mating season
Emporia Fire responded to a reported injury crash on the Kansas Turnpike between the Emporia and Admire tollgates early Saturday. Emporia Fire Capt. Willie Ward tells KVOE News the wreck was first reported around 1 am at mile marker 143 southbound, 16 miles northeast of Emporia and four miles southwest of the Admire exit.
WIBW
Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not to be outdone by SpaceX’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week, students in Topeka sent their own rockets into the sky on Friday. The second graders at Topeka Collegiate sent their handmade rockets into sub-orbit. “They are fabricating them at home,...
KVOE
Emporia Front Porch Festival set for Saturday
After a one-year break, the Emporia Front Porch Festival is making a return Saturday. Four different sites in Central Emporia will be utilized for this year’s festival according to Lead Organizer Joe Foster, a recent guest on KVOE’s Morning Show. The locations are 1014 Neosho, 1004 Rural, 1117...
1 dead in semi crash Friday in Johnson County, Kansas
A 75-year-old man died in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck Friday in Johnson County, Kansas.
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas voting districts changed ahead of Nov. 8 election — See how it impacts you
As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, some Johnson County voters will be casting their ballots in new districts. Following redistricting in Kansas, some state House and Senate districts look different. Before early voting begins later this month in Johnson County, here’s how to check your voting district and find...
Comments / 0