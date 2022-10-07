ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

KVOE

DROUGHT: Residents of Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1 asked to conserve water

Most of Chase County’s population is being asked to conserve water. A special meeting of the Chase County Public Wholesale Water Supply District No. 26 led to the request involving water customers in Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Chase County Rural Water District No. 1 after the Water Supply District approved a water watch. Strong City Water Operator Matt Markley tells KVOE News this is a request, not a mandate. He says the watch was passed as groundwater levels drop and the current drought deepens.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Applications available for United Way Christmas Bureau

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now available for the United Way Christmas Bureau and intake dates have been announced. The United Way of Greater Topeka says residents in Shawnee Co. who need a little help to have a merrier holiday are once again able to sign up for the Christmas Bureau.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wind turbine hearing stirs up debate

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – Osage County hosted a public hearing Thursday night allowing wind farms in the area. Dozens of resident on both sides of the issue packed the Osage County Courthouse to voice their opinions on the proposal. Proponents say installing a turbine farm would bring a huge economic boost to the community. A […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announces $28.5 million in state assistance to increase alternative transportation; Emporia and Council Grove amongst list of recipients

The KVOE listening area is receiving state funding to assist with improvements meant to increase use of alternative transportation. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday $28.5 million has been awarded to projects across 30 rural and urban communities across the state. This includes just over $483,000 for Emporia’s sidewalk system improvement project. The project will include the construction of a concrete path along 24th Ave. from Prairie Street to Lincoln, along 12th Ave. east of Peyton to Burlingame Road and along Burlingame to Riley Ave.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to separate house, vehicle fires in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have responded to separate reports of a house and semi truck fire in Emporia. KVOE reports that the Emporia Fire Department, along with two other nearby departments, responded to reports of a structure fire in northwest Emporia around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka deli, gas station revamped with ownership change

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka deli and gas station has changed owners as it goes through a makeover. 27 News reached out to Larry’s Short Stop, located at 3834 SW Topeka Boulevard, and spoke with manager Tammy Voz who has worked at Larry’s for three years. She confirmed the deli was closed for renovation work […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Child Care Aware hosts house tours for fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas held their 2022 “Fall in Love with Your Home” tours Friday and Saturday. Child Care Aware partnered up with Thiessen Design + Construction to present four homes in southwest Topeka open to the public to tour. Admission for the tours was $25. Proceeds were benefitted to Child Care Aware.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Part of Topeka intersection to close for about a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Part of a Topeka intersection will close for about a week. Shawnee County officials say that starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, the Public Works Department will close part of the SW 49th St. and S Topeka Blvd. intersection to repair asphalt and maintain the culvert, weather permitting.
WIBW

Missouri woman hospitalized after wreck near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries after a wreck on I-35 near Emporia. KVOE reports that a Missouri woman suffered what could be serious injuries after a wreck near Emporia just after 10 a.m. on Sunday morning, Oct. 9.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash on 21st St. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. 21st St. was closed between SE Rice Rd. and SE Wittenberg Rd. There is no word...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Vinewood Fall Festival is helping Topeka businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local festival is not just providing fun festivities for the community, it’s also helping out Topeka businesses. The Vinewood Fall Festival returned this weekend. The event was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Historic Vinewood. The event featured all types...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not to be outdone by SpaceX’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week, students in Topeka sent their own rockets into the sky on Friday. The second graders at Topeka Collegiate sent their handmade rockets into sub-orbit. “They are fabricating them at home,...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Front Porch Festival set for Saturday

After a one-year break, the Emporia Front Porch Festival is making a return Saturday. Four different sites in Central Emporia will be utilized for this year’s festival according to Lead Organizer Joe Foster, a recent guest on KVOE’s Morning Show. The locations are 1014 Neosho, 1004 Rural, 1117...
EMPORIA, KS

