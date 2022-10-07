ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

pureoldiesspencer.com

Algona Man Charged With Arson

Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona man has been charged with arson following what was deemed a suspicious fire on his property earlier this week. Online court records show a criminal complaint against 63-year-old Darrell Miller was filed by the Algona Police Department on Wednesday after firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the 900 block of North Minnesota Street Monday evening.
ALGONA, IA
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
AUSTIN, MN
iheart.com

Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35

(Des Moines, IA) -- A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles per hour over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man with husky arrested for public intoxication

A Waukee man with a dog was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he “whistled” in a Waukee tavern, “and the bartender did not like it and told him to leave and that he was banned,” according to the Waukee man. Steven Allen Hartness, 50, of 25 S.E....
WAUKEE, IA
KIMT

Missing juvenile: Albert Lea Police asking for help

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile. 12-year-old Karter Sherman was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Todd Avenue Saturday at 2:30 p.m. riding a black mongoose bike. Sherman is five foot four inches and weighs 120 pounds with braces.
ALBERT LEA, MN
kiow.com

Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
DAKOTA CITY, IA
951thebull.com

Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii

A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
CHARLES CITY, IA
ktvo.com

Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
OTTUMWA, IA
KCCI.com

Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council

NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
NEWTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
WORTH COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Homeless man who let himself into cop car arrested at gun point

A homeless man was arrested Wednesday night after acting too familiarly with an officer of the Clive Police Department. Corey Ryan Casady, 35, of no fixed abode was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 15900 block of Hickman Road...
CLIVE, IA
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

2:32 p.m. Two more juveniles at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 9:59 p.m. Nikki Gesme turned herself in on local warrant.
ALBERT LEA, MN
kniakrls.com

Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case

Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
OTLEY, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
KCCI.com

One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

