pureoldiesspencer.com
Algona Man Charged With Arson
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona man has been charged with arson following what was deemed a suspicious fire on his property earlier this week. Online court records show a criminal complaint against 63-year-old Darrell Miller was filed by the Algona Police Department on Wednesday after firefighters were called to put out a blaze in the 900 block of North Minnesota Street Monday evening.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for 2nd time this year to prison for meth charges
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man sentenced to prison earlier this year has been sentenced in another case. Joseph White, of Austin, was sentenced this week to more than eight years in prison for second-degree possession of methamphetamine. That comes after he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree sale...
iheart.com
Two High-Speed Drivers Caught On I-35
(Des Moines, IA) -- A driver is charged with going 121 miles an hour on I-35 this weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says Trooper Marc Griggs arrested the driver for going 56 miles per hour over the speed limit. After Griggs took the driver to jail, he returned to duty...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man with husky arrested for public intoxication
A Waukee man with a dog was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he “whistled” in a Waukee tavern, “and the bartender did not like it and told him to leave and that he was banned,” according to the Waukee man. Steven Allen Hartness, 50, of 25 S.E....
KIMT
Mason City woman accused of felony theft for allegedly stealing from her employer
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 55-year-old woman is facing a felony theft charge for allegedly taking cash out of a register at Fleet Farm on 14 occasions. Ann Rosenmeyer, of Mason City, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree theft. Court documents state that Rosenmeyer took cash that totals $3,350....
KIMT
Missing juvenile: Albert Lea Police asking for help
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - The Albert Lea Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing juvenile. 12-year-old Karter Sherman was last seen leaving the 1200 block of Todd Avenue Saturday at 2:30 p.m. riding a black mongoose bike. Sherman is five foot four inches and weighs 120 pounds with braces.
kiow.com
Johnson Sentenced on Possession Charges
Jeremy Johnson of Dakota City pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 11, 2022. Johnson was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and...
951thebull.com
Charles City Man Accused of Vehicular Homicide Allowed to Take Trip to Hawaii
A Charles City man, accused of causing a head-on crash that killed a Mason City man this past summer, is being allowed to travel out of state to Hawaii. The Iowa State Patrol says 58-year-old Timothy Hoy was drinking and driving July 25th when his vehicle crossed the centerline just west of Nora Springs and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by 41-year-old Stephen Miles of Mason City. Miles died in the crash and two juveniles in the Miles’ vehicle were also injured.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged in deadly bar shooting is heading to prison on lesser charges
DES MOINES, Iowa — The man charged in adeadly shooting outside a Des Moines bar is headed to prison, but not for murder charges. Wichang Chawech faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Nyamal Deng. But this week a jury acquitted Chawech of murder and instead found...
yourfortdodge.com
Family Hunts For Answers In Disappearance of Former Eagle Grove Woman
October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month and Alpha Media News will be spending this week focusing on those lost or missing due to the actions of a violent ex. How long could you go without answers if a loved one was missing?. A month, a year? For the family of...
ktvo.com
Micronesian couple pleads guilty in Ottumwa human trafficking case
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Micronesian couple charged in an Ottumwa human trafficking case has pleaded guilty in federal court. In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Iowa, announced the convictions of 46-year-old Nesly Mwarecheong, and 51-year-old Bertino Weires. Each defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of human trafficking.
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
KIMT
3 weeks after body found in Worth County, authorities still looking for information
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - Three weeks after the body of Melissa Jo Olson was found in the Shell Rock River, authorities in Worth County are urging patience from the public. In a release Friday, the sheriff’s office said that since the body was found Sept. 16 along 390th St. and Raven Ave, the DCI, the State Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office “have been continuing to investigate and gather information as well as conduct further testing. Results from further testing and the completion of reports may take several weeks to finalize.”
theperrynews.com
Homeless man who let himself into cop car arrested at gun point
A homeless man was arrested Wednesday night after acting too familiarly with an officer of the Clive Police Department. Corey Ryan Casady, 35, of no fixed abode was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations. The incident began about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 15900 block of Hickman Road...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
2:32 p.m. Two more juveniles at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. 9:59 p.m. Nikki Gesme turned herself in on local warrant.
kniakrls.com
Three Local Women Plead Guilty to Fraud in Federal Case
Three local women arrested more than two years ago in connection to an international online fraud scheme by the Federal Bureau of Investigation all have changed their pleas to guilty. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella, and Teresa Sterk of Knoxville were arrested in February 2020 on a...
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
KCCI.com
One dead after crash on I-235 eastbound in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 235 in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 6:54 p.m. on Sunday. First responders arrived to find a collision between to vehicles. One person has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
