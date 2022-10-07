Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
Kid Cudi 'nearing the end' of making music
Kid Cudi feels he is "kinda nearing the end" of making music - but he would love to become a kindergarten teacher. The 38-year-old rapper admitted he is coming to a close "on all things Kid Cudi", and isn't sure it he wants to make albums for "too much longer".
KHQ Right Now
Harry Styles postpones Chicago concert
Harry Styles postponed the first of his concerts in Chicago due to illness. The 'As It Was' hitmaker was scheduled to kick off his six-night stint of shows in the city on Thursday (06.10.22) but hours before the show, the United Center revealed the gig had been moved to Monday (10.10.22) "out of an abundance of caution".
Comments / 0