2news.com
The Great Italian Festival returns to Reno
In downtown Reno along The Row, The Great Italian Festival transformed Virginia Street into a taste of Italy. With everything from a grape stomp to gelato eating contest, Italian farmers market and of course tons of Italian food booths. The smell of the family recipes alone will lure you right...
2news.com
Harvest train comes to the Nevada State Railroad Museum
The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family...
Sierra Sun
Pine Cone Kitchen brings High Sierra caviar to Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The leaves aren’t the only thing changing in the Sierra Nevada, so is the way that people view garlic. What individuals typically see as the traditional, complementary flavor to most dishes, Pine Cone Kitchen is bringing a new spin on this savory bulb. Kayla and...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno High’s Parga changing lives in spare time
As a weak system exits the area on Monday, a few showers are possible in the afternoon south of Highway 50. The rest of the week will be dry, with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. -Jeff. Former President Donald Trump campaigned for Republicans in Minden on Oct. 9, 2022. Sunday Web...
FOX Reno
Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
fernleyreporter.com
Rye hosting Ice Cream Social at Black Bear Sunday
Lyon County district attorney Steve Rye, who is running for re-election, is hosting an Ice Cream Social meet-and-greet at the Black Bear Diner in Fernley this Sunday. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. Voters can come and meet with Rye from 3-5. Other candidates for county offices may be in attendance as well.
paininthepass.info
Did You See The Glowing Lights In The Sky Near Stateline?
PRIMM, NV. (Pain In The Pass) >> Did you see a cluster of orange lights making its way up in the sky on Friday night? If so, you’re not alone, and no, its not Halloween lights. Several people reported in the Pain In The Pass Facebook group that they...
northstarmeetingsgroup.com
Reno Tahoe’s Remarkable Event Venues
Reno Tahoe may best be known for its stunning landscapes, but this destination is also ideal for gatherings of all types. Mere minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport lie many of the destination’s top hotels and attractions, and visiting groups will find it easy to arrange gatherings at the area’s top meeting venues.
Record-Courier
Thar’s gold (leaves) in them thar hills
The aspens are turning color in Hope Valley and so is the traffic light at the bridge over the West Fork. Work on the bridge at the top of Woodfords Canyon has traffic down to one lane, so visitors may find themselves stopped briefly before they get to the main event.
KOLO TV Reno
Truckee Meadow Fire & Rescue Open House Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue will mark its 50th anniversary Saturday, October 8, with an Open House at its headquarters. The agency provides primary fire protection in the unincorporated areas of Washoe County, but most of its calls are for medical emergencies. The open house will feature...
3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada
If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
KOLO TV Reno
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week. Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in...
2news.com
Fall Colors Along Dog Valley Road From Verdi to Bordertown.
This is Dog Valley Rd. that runs from Bordertown out to Verdi along the back roads behind Peavine Mountain that offer some amazing views and solitude. Thanks for watching!
2news.com
Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe seeks help in locating individual
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is seeking community help in locating an individual who went missing Saturday night. Pacer Tobey was reported missing at around 12 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Reno. Pacer is described as 24-years-old, 5'10, 140 pounds and may be living with a disability. Family members...
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
KOLO TV Reno
Some City of South Lake Tahoe offices closing for Indigenous People’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe will close on Oct. 10 in observance of Indigenous People’s Day, the city announced Friday. The Department of Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations.
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
KOLO TV Reno
Oct. 7 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With a Friday night contest at Mackay Stadium joining another full slate of high school games, it was a chaotic and crazy week on the Sports Caravan. The Wolf Pack welcomed Colorado State to Reno - a Rams team led by former Nevada coach Jay Norvell. For the preps, a huge matchup in Churchill County led the way with powerhouse Elko making the trip to take on the Greenwave.
2news.com
One treated for smoke inhalation after motel complex fire in Reno
Reno Fire crews were able to knock down a fire at a motel complex in Reno Saturday night. The fire was reported around 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of East 4th Street. Officials say one person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was contained to...
