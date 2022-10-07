Read full article on original website
Lam Luong: Man throws four kids off Dauphin Island Bridge
WARNING: This story includes talk of child death. Reader discretion is advised. BAYOU LA BATRE, Ala. (WKRG) — In 2008, four kids were thrown off of the Dauphin Island Bridge, killing them all. The man who did it was sentenced to death, but then his sentence changed to life in prison, leaving many people in […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Beautiful Sunday!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temps cooled off overnight, and we are waking up Sunday morning in the low 50s with some inland spots dipping into the upper 40s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80. The upcoming...
Fire at Summer Place Apartments in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a close call for families at a Mobile apartment complex before dawn Sunday. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a fire early Sunday morning at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Road. The blaze broke out just after 1:30 Sunday morning. It appears the fire was concentrated on the second floor of […]
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Alligator Alley is an Alabama small town wonder with some bite
It’s no secret that Alabama is a state full of often adorable Southern critters, but in Summerdale there’s one less-than-cuddly creature that’s king and Alligator Alley is a small-town wonder that gives visitors the chance to see why. Alligator Alley opened in Summerdale in 2004 and, since...
WALA-TV FOX10
Looking ahead following Carnival Ecstacy’s departure
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Post pandemic cruise travel excitement -- coupled with the announcement the Ecstacy’s days were numbered in the Port City has kept travel advisors like Andrea Miller with “Sea It All Travel” busy. “Plus you add that sense of urgency if I’m ever going...
WALA-TV FOX10
Building fire on Airport Blvd. engulfs Key West Lounge
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A building fire on Airport Boulevard destroyed the Key West Lounge Sunday afternoon. As firefighters fought the fire, traffic was blocked in both directions on Airport Blvd. Fox 10 News has a crew on the scene and we will bring you additional information as it is available.
Fire reported in Bel Air mall parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a busy morning for first responders in Mobile. Early Sunday morning, firefighters responded to a call for a vehicle fire in the parking lot at the Shoppes at Bel Air just before 6 am. A call came in reporting a vehicle fire in the parking lot near Belk’s. One […]
Baldwin Co. deputies looking for missing man
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man. Tony Allen Hall, 62, was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas station Saturday, Oct. 1, according to a Facebook post from the BCSO. The gas station is in the Fish River/Marlow area in Baldwin County. Hall was […]
Family offering $50,000 reward for information about missing man last seen in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information about their missing family member. Rusell Marcus Chestang has been missing since May 2021. In February 2022, Chestang’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information about the missing man’s whereabouts. With no leads turning up, the family upped the reward […]
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in Alabama
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love to eat seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you'll find a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Curious to see what made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Novelis breaks ground on $2.5 billion facility in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s been talked about for months, but Friday, Novelis is finally breaking ground in Baldwin County. “This aluminum recycling facility is here for the long haul. It’s going to change a lot for the good in Alabama,” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. Novelis, the world leader in producing aluminum for […]
Why are flags flying at half-staff on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
matadornetwork.com
Gulf Shores Airbnb Rentals Near the Beach and the Best of the City
Head to Alabama’s gulf coast and experience the state’s white sand beaches and attractions. Between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, the two give many opportunities for adventure and exploring. Whether you’re looking to sit out on the beach all day, do some shopping, fill your body with incredible foods or tackle an outdoor adventure, the beach town got you covered. Get a head start on your Gulf Shores experience by staying at one of these Airbnb Gulf Shores properties.
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 75-year-old man off cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Coast Guard rescued a 75-year-old man off a cruise ship 195 miles south of Mobile Wednesday after they received a medevac request for a passenger experiencing “severe abdominal pain,” according to a release from the USCG. Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a “medevac request” at around 3:45 p.m. […]
Fairhope Police investigate second fire in 2 days
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department is investigating the second fire in two days they believe were intentionally set in the woods N. Section Street and Triangle Drive. The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department and Fairhope Police responded to a fire at about 4:30 p.m., Thursday. Police said they believe the fires were intentionally […]
mypcblife.com
Know Your Minister: Ethan Jago, 5 Bridges Church
I grew up in a culture where it was frowned upon to ask hard questions. As the son of a pastor, I knew all the right answers to the right questions, but every other response outside of that box was simply: just have faith. This mentality is what led me to a rehearsed faith that simply imitated my parent’s and surrounding church members’ faith. Sadly, this seems to be a common theme amongst many today. There are churchgoers who don’t know why they believe what they believe. There are also former churchgoers who have left their faith to find other answers. By the grace of God, I’ve learned over time that God’s Word is sufficient and so many of the tough questions I had back then have answers.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tennessee murder suspect arrested in Gulf Shores
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A murder suspect out of Tennessee is in the Baldwin County Jail after being arrested in Gulf Shores. Agents subsequently worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box Wednesday in Gulf Shores,
utv44.com
Tropical Storm Julia heads for Central America
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tropical Storm Julia is not a concern for the Gulf Coast, but it is an issue for Central America. It is moving westward through open waters of the Caribbean on a track that will take it to Nicaragua, as a strong tropical storm, or a low-end hurricane on Sunday. Even without extreme wind, the threat of flooding rains and mudslides will be high there and in Honduras before Julia weakens and heads into southern Mexico on Monday.
Cremated remains of 13 people reportedly found in auctioned Alabama storage unit; state investigating
Alabama officials are waiting for complaints to be filed after the cremated remains of 13 people were reportedly found in a Mobile storage unit. According to WKRG TV reports, a woman from Baldwin County purchased the contents of a storage unit at auction in Mobile only to discover the cremated remains of 13 people in the unit, with cremation dates ranging from 1992 to 2019.
