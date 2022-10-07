3 takeaways from Broncos' overtime loss to the Colts

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) misses the catch in the end zone while being defended by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) in the first quarter on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) TIMOTHY HURST/DENVER GAZETTE

DENVER — The Broncos lost 12-9 to the Colts in overtime Thursday night, after another pitiful offensive performance.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

An offensive slugfest

The Broncos put together another offensive slugfest Thursday night, along with the Colts. Both came into the game as two of the worst scoring offenses in the league, with the Broncos ranking 30th and the Colts ranking 32nd.

On Thursday, the Broncos totaled 375 yards to the Colts' 306. Quarterback Russell Wilson was abysmal, going 21 of 39 for 274 yards and two interceptions. Wilson was unable to lead a game-winning drive in overtime, throwing an incomplete pass in the end zone on fourth and one.

Broncos defense sacks Ryan

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan had a rough go against the Broncos' defensive front. Ryan was sacked five times Thursday, making him the most sacked quarterback in the NFL at 20 this season. Baron Browning and Bradley Chubb each had 1.5 sacks, D.J. Jones had a single sack, while Josey Jewell and Dre'Mont Jones each had a half sack.

Ryan finished the day 26 of 41 for 251 yards and two interceptions.

Sterns intercepts Ryan twice

Broncos safety Caden Sterns had the best game of his young career Thursday, intercepting Ryan twice. Sterns also totaled three tackles.

The second-year safety is filling in for starter Justin Simmons, who suffered a quad injury in Week 1 against the Seahawks. Simmons is expected to return next week against the Chargers. Though, Sterns will likely still the field in some capacity, whether that be at safety or dime.