Will Bailey Ever Return to Grey Sloan? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Explains
After visiting her old workplace to get a glimpse of Grey Sloan Memorial’s new, “bottom of the barrel” intern class — and getting an earful from the guy who wanted to be the “vagina” of the surgical program — Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) seemed all too happy to let Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) handle the situation.
‘NCIS: LA’ Delivers Potentially Troubling News About Hetty in Season 14 Premiere
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14, Episode 1 “Game of Drones.”]. Are we certain NCIS: Los Angeles is not going to kill off its beloved Hetty (Linda Hunt), especially offscreen? Yes. Are we still worried about where her mission in Syria might take her? Yes. That said, the Season 14 premiere did try to make us wonder about that first question.
‘Fire Country’ Becomes Most-Watched New Series This Season
Friday night might not be the broadcast TV graveyard it once was. With its premiere on Friday, October 7, Fire Country became the 2022–2023 season’s most-watched new series to date. The new CBS firefighter drama landed the No. 1 spot after pulling in 5.74 million viewers on Friday,...
Lena Headey Marries Ozark's Marc Menchaca in Italy with Game of Thrones Stars in Attendance
Lean Headey married Marc Menchaca last Thursday in Italy, and some of her wedding guests have already shared photos of the event Lena Headey has said "I do" to Marc Menchaca! The Game of Thrones alum and the Ozark actor tied the knot in Italy last Thursday, Wiki of Thrones first reported. Photos shared by a guest show Headey, 49, who played Cersei Lannister on the HBO series, in a simple, white gown with spaghetti straps, a veil and two roses — one pink, one white — in...
‘Chicago Fire’ Turns 10: Where Are Its Alums Now?
Chicago Fire has been on the air for 10 years now? How time burns!. Yes, the NBC drama that kicked off Dick Wolf’s One Chicago universe hits its 10th anniversary on October 10, and we’re marking the occasion with updates on 10 alums from the firefighter show. Jessy...
‘General Hospital’ Star Kathleen Gati Reveals Relationship Storyline That Made Her “Uncomfortable”
Kathleen Gati first got her start as Dr. Liesl Obrecht on General Hospital a decade ago, and now she is opening up about that one relationship storyline she can’t get behind. Originally appearing as the antagonist who assisted iconic villain Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) in holding Robin Scorpio-Drake (Kimberly...
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
'HOTD' Fans Are Loving This Clip of Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke
House of The Dragon fans were pretty much already obsessed with leading cast members Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who play Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower in HBO's new series. However, now after a video of the two discussing their favorite cocktail has gone viral over the weekend, it's safe to say the obsession has reached a whole new level of appreciation.
She Said Yes! Bachelor Nation’s Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins
Finding her perfect match! Bachelor Nation‘s Clare Crawley is engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins, Us Weekly confirms. “Everything in my world has changed since I met her, she’s the love of my life and I wish the world knew the Clare that I know,” the Mascot Sports CEO, 45, told Us exclusively on Monday, October 10. “She is one of the strongest women I know and is truly a light. I love our life and [am] beyond excited about our future.”
A Breakdown of Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s Feud: From Their Aspen Trip to ‘RHOBH’ Stars Taking Sides
Keeping it in the family? Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's relationship has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years — and filming season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wasn't any different. The tension between the sisters came to a head during a cast trip to Aspen in a […]
The First Trailer for Netflix’s Blockbuster Will Give You All the Nostalgic Vibes
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows. Blockbuster is about to turn back the clocks. Netflix released the first trailer for the nostalgic workplace sitcom Oct. 7, and it's taking us right back to our video store days. The first teaser details exactly how Timmy Yoon's hometown Blockbuster location became the last one ever, and what steps he'll take to save it.
