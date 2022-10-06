Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Nikki Finke, Journalist and Founder of Deadline, Dies at 68
Legendary journalist Nikki Finke has died at 68. Deadline, the entertainment industry trade website Finke founded in 2006, reported the news of her death, saying she died on Oct. 9 after “a prolonged illness.”. Finke was known for her biting takes on pop culture and the entertainment industry. As...
AOL Corp
Pupdate! Sarah Ferguson Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth II’s 2 Corgis
Major pup-date! Prince Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, revealed how Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis are doing following the late monarch’s death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of York, both 60, initially gifted the two pups to his late mother. After her passing, the dogs were returned to live with the pair, who reside together in the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle.
