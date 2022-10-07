Thursday prep report: Houston hands Collierville its first loss

Playing in front of what coach James Thomas called one of the best crowds in Houston High history, the Mustangs put on a performance to worthy of that support. And now, the region playoff race is as clear as mud.

Damon Sisa scored three touchdowns and led a punishing running game as the Mustangs, ranked eighth in the Daily Memphian Power 15, defeated arch-rival Collierville, 34-6.

It’s the first loss of the year for the Dragons, who were ranked second in the Power 15 and second in the state in Class 6A. It also ends Collierville’s 17-game regular-season winning streak.

“I saw it all week long in practice,” Thomas said of his team’s readiness to get back onto the field following a 10-point loss to Bartlett on Sept. 30. “Any loss is a loss if you don’t learn from it. We thought we could run it and throw it against them. We changed a couple of things up front and we ran it just like we wanted to.”

Sisa — a junior who finished with 185 yards on 22 carries — scored on runs of 32 and 33 yards in the first half and later added a 28-yard scamper to take his season touchdown total to 17. The Mustangs ran for 300 yards and averaged just over eight yards per carry against a Dragons defense that came into the game allowing just 49.6 yards per game on the ground.

Quarterback Chandler Day also got into the act, scoring on a 50-yard run. Day, a sophomore, also threw a 6-yard touchdown to D.J. Miller that gave Houston (6-2) a 20-0 halftime lead.

Both teams will be idle next week due to fall break, leaving two more games to help sort out the region picture. Collierville and Houston are now both 4-1 in the league and they could be joined by Bartlett, which plays last-place Cordova on Friday. Germantown and Arlington are next with two region losses and those two play Friday at Germantown.

The top four finishers advance to the playoffs.

In other games

(11) Fairley 60, Mitchell 6: The Bulldogs improved to 8-0, setting up a huge game against Freedom Prep next week for the Region 8-2A championship. Both teams are 5-0 in league play and are ranked fifth and eighth respectively in the state.

(15) Craigmont 34, Westwood 0: Martavious Scales ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs (7-1) bounced back from last week’s loss to Melrose.

Sheffield 22, Raleigh-Egypt 0: Kenyon “Bam” Spearman ran for 180 yards and scored all three touchdowns as the Knights (6-2, 5-0) all but clinched the Region 8-3A title with the victory over the Pharaohs (6-2, 4-1).

Mark Joseph added 132 yards of total offense and intercepted his eighth pass of the season as Sheffield held Raleigh-Egypt to just 99 yards. The Knights play Northpoint in a non-league game next week before wrapping up against Douglass, which is winless in league play.

Trezevant 18, Memphis Business Academy 6: Leterrance Branigan ran for two scores and Deontez McKinley threw a 70-yard touchdown to Jayleen Benson as the Bears improved to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 8-3A.