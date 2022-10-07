ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Newark Catholic volleyball wins Licking County League-Cardinal title

By Kurt Snyder, Newark Advocate
Ava Gummer's 17 kills Thursday powered the Newark Catholic volleyball team to a victory against visiting Utica, 25-13, 25-10, 25-6, to clinch an outright Licking County League-Cardinal Division title.

Erin Keck added nine kills, Kylie Gibson 31 assists, Ava Heffley and Avery Nagel three aces apiece and Heffley 11 digs for the Green Wave (18-2, 14-0).

Emilee Ellis had four aces and five assists, Emma Kimpel and Ellie Boggs two kills apiece and Carlie Parsons seven digs for Utica (6-13, 4-9).

Heath wins at Johnstown

Sydney Chapman and Logan Johnston totaled 10 kills apiece, leading Heath to a victory at Johnstown (15-4, 10-3), 25-16, 25-17, 25-17, in LCL-Cardinal play.

Renae Cunningham added six kills and five blocks, Caroline Robertson 17 digs and Taliyah Holmes and Ysa Barcelona a combined 31 assists for the Bulldogs (10-7, 8-5).

Northridge beats Lakewood

Darla Dorman and Nicole BeVier recorded eight kills apiece for Northridge in a victory at Lakewood, 27-25, 25-19, 25-16, in LCL-Cardinal play.

Courtney BeVier added six aces and Mia Bartlett 16 digs for the Vikings (6-13, 4-9).

Abi Miller had four kills and 19 digs, Allie Klema two kills and two blocks and Audrey Thomas one ace and 13 digs for the Lancers (3-15, 1-12).

Boyd leads Watkins

Murphy Boyd totaled 11 kills for Watkins Memorial on Volley for Mason night, which honors the memory of her late brother, in a victory against visiting Granville (8-11, 5-7), 25-23, 25-10, 25-19, in LCL-Buckeye play.

Elise Adelman added 10 kills and 27 assists, Mya Jackson five aces and 12 digs, Micha Weekley four blocks and Riley Buechner 11 assists for the Warriors (15-4, 11-1), who can clinch an outright Buckeye title when Licking Heights visits on Tuesday.

Valley wins

Makala Bennett served 11 aces and added seven kills in Licking Valley's sweep of visiting Zanesville (0-19, 0-12), 25-4, 25-10, 25-11, in LCL-Buckeye play.

Emily Bone had eight aces and 11 assists, Bree Creech five kills and Audrey Adkins one block for the Panthers (5-14, 4-9).

BOYS SOCCER

Newark blanks Groveport

Blane Sturm recorded six saves behind the defensive work of Bryce Casteel, Brendan Nash and Ryan Ricciardo in Newark's 2-0 victory against visiting Groveport (1-8-1, 1-2) in Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division play.

Hayden Reischmann scored the first goal for the Wildcats (4-9-1, 1-3). Sean Brechbill scored the second off an assist from Preston Hathaway.

Watkins wins at Heath

Ryland Owens and Parker Miconi scored twice apiece for Watkins Memorial in a 9-0 victory at Heath (5-9, 1-5) in LCL play.

Cole Massie, Bo Howard, Chad Soroka, Ethan Caugherty and Rojan Poudel also scored for the Warriors (9-5-1, 5-1).

GIRLS SOCCER

Valley beats Lakewood

Reagan Campbell dished out three assists for Licking Valley in a 4-2 victory against visiting Lakewood in LCL play.

Avery Williams scored twice, and Isabella Reynard and Emily McCullough each scored once for the Panthers (6-4-2, 3-3). Malakiha Bunn made five saves.

Ellie Conaway scored twice for the Lancers (4-5-4, 0-5-1) off assists from Jaylie Maas and Josie Lynch. McKenna Clem made 20 saves.

Ellis fuels Johnstown

Jordan Ellis notched a hat trick, sending Johnstown to a 5-3 victory against visiting Zanesville (5-8-1, 0-5-1) in LCL play.

Kylee Wade and Cameron Goddard also scored, and Goddard and Miranda Tyack added two assists apiece for the Johnnies (5-5-4, 2-3). Hailey Hill made seven saves.

Watkins cruises

Lindsey Castillo piled up five goals for Watkins Memorial in an 8-0 victory against visiting Heath in LCL play.

Jaylyn Thornton scored two goals and Kiley Jones-Barrera one with Maddi Daugherty adding a team-high two assists for the Warriors (11-2-2, 6-0), who visit Granville to play for the LCL title on Oct. 13. Madison Skeese and Rilyn Warner combined for three saves.

Hailey Cash made 12 saves for the Bulldogs (7-7-1, 2-4), and Sammy Dozier added four.

Granville nips Clear Fork

Sydney Lauffer made five saves, preserving Granville's 2-1 victory at Clear Fork.

Ava Labocki scored both goals for the Blue Aces (14-1). Ava Miller and Hope Mahl each had an assist.

Newark rolls

Zoey Milton and Lila James each had a hat trick for Newark in a 10-0 victory at Groveport in OCC-Buckeye play.

Mayci Sayre added two goals and Ali Farnsworth and Pippy Brown one apiece. Farnsworth also had a team-high four assists for the Wildcats (5-9-2, 3-1), who host Lancaster on Tuesday with a chance to earn a share of the Buckeye title.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Roundup: Newark Catholic volleyball wins Licking County League-Cardinal title

