ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Dynasty! Madison wins fifth Ohio Cardinal Conference girls soccer title in six years

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Putting championship trophies in the case has become an annual tradition for the Madison girls soccer program.

And it never gets old.

On Thursday, the Rams earned the outright Ohio Cardinal Conference championship for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the last six years with a 5-0 win over Mount Vernon.

Since 2017, Madison has earned five OCC titles, five Division II district championships, three regional titles, a Division II state runner-up finish in 2019 and won the 2020 Division II state championship. The Rams finished a league-best 6-1 in the OCC this season.

But the 2022 OCC title may have been a bit of an underdog achievement. After losing their leading scorer from last year and coming in without a true go-to scorer, the Rams used a balanced effort much like they did on Thursday night when Taylor Tucker, Keiarysah Jones, Marisah Atterholt, Kendyll Kershner and Rudy Moore each scored a goal against Mount Vernon.

"That has been the way it has been all year," Madison coach Zac Huff said. "Usually, however many goals we score in a game, it is usually by that many different girls so that is always great to see. It helps us stay balanced."

Tucker got the scoring started when she headed in a corner kick with 10:32 left in the first half. Tucker, normally a defensive player, leads the Rams in scoring with seven goals, and six of those have come off headers on corner kicks.

"Taylor is actually our leading scorer on headers," Huff said. "All but one of her seven goals have come on headers so she is a difference-maker in there for us when we need a key goal off of a corner kick. Her goal lit a fire tonight."

The Rams took a 2-0 halftime lead after Jones scored her goal with just 25 seconds left in the half. After the slow start, Madison found a groove and put three in the net in the second half to roll to an easy victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKtsm_0iPTASoJ00

"The girls came out a little flat and Mount Vernon came ready to play," Huff said. "We couldn't find the back of the net there for a while, but we ended up putting five in so it was a great game for us."

Tucker just wanted to be aggressive on the corner kick and it paid off as her teammates fed off the goal and picked up their play in the final 50 minutes.

"We know we don't have that go-to goal scorer so it takes a complete effort from everyone," Tucker said. "If we can come out and play aggressively every game, we can achieve special things."

Tucker is also a premier defender for the Rams and is asked to get in the mixer on set pieces as well as play some up top when the Rams need a score. As a captain, she thrives on her multiple roles.

"It is a lot," Tucker said. "I just know my role as a captain is to be a leader and if people see me working hard to try and score or work hard back on defense, hopefully, they feed off of that and play hard themselves."

With a 4-0 lead, Moore found a unique opportunity as she had her back to the goal and the ball bounced about shoulder high as she flicked the ball back over her head and into the goal. If she would have jumped, it would have been a spectacular bicycle kick but, still, the goal was enough to ignite a celebration among her and her teammates.

It capped off a roller-coaster ride to a league championship, one that many think was unexpected, but inside the program it is just living up to expectations.

"I wouldn't say it was unexpected, but our goal every year is to win a conference championship, and we ended up winning the games we needed to win in order to bring it home again this year," Huff said. "We had a hiccup against Lexington, but we took care of business against New Philly and Mount Vernon to earn the right to be called the outright champs."

For Tucker it feels extra special.

"Yeah, it does because it is senior year," she said. "I know we came out at the start of the year and worked together in order for us to pass and move and be quick so we never play down to the level of our competition. We focused on that and we end the year with a championship trophy because of that."

The Rams (7-7-1) have two games left with a trip to Ontario on Wednesday and Celina on Oct. 15 in the season finale.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Dynasty! Madison wins fifth Ohio Cardinal Conference girls soccer title in six years

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Football: Mooney forfeits game for using ineligible player

The Cardinal Mooney football team has been forced to forfeit its week 6 game against Youngstown East for using an ineligible player. With the ruling the Cardinals dip to 3-4 and East goes 1-6. A spokesman for the OHSAA says the player in question was supposed to sit out weeks...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Lexington, OH
Madison, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ontario, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
City
Celina, OH
WKRC

3 shot during Ohio high school football game

TOLEDO, Ohio (CBS Newspath/WTOL/WKRC) - Three people were shot outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium Friday night, according to Toledo police. Their conditions are currently unknown. Gunshots were heard and people in the stadium's stands were seen fleeing. The game between Whitmer High School and Central Catholic High...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ohio Cardinal Conference#Girls Soccer#Occ#Division Ii
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Task Force 1 heads home after Hurricane Ian operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Task Force 1 officially demobilized operations in Florida Sunday morning. The group has been assisting recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian made landfall as a category 4 storm on Sept. 28. Ohio Task Force 1 helped with rescues and evacuations of people and animals, conducting more than 4,500 home […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Cleveland seeks to replace coin-operated parking meters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland seeks to replace its system of parking meters with a new, more modern, “smart” system that can take credit cards or payment through an app, the city announced Thursday. The city published a project request Thursday that seeks proposals from...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy