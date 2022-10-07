Dynasty! Madison wins fifth Ohio Cardinal Conference girls soccer title in six years

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Putting championship trophies in the case has become an annual tradition for the Madison girls soccer program.

And it never gets old.

On Thursday, the Rams earned the outright Ohio Cardinal Conference championship for the third consecutive season and the fifth time in the last six years with a 5-0 win over Mount Vernon.

Since 2017, Madison has earned five OCC titles, five Division II district championships, three regional titles, a Division II state runner-up finish in 2019 and won the 2020 Division II state championship. The Rams finished a league-best 6-1 in the OCC this season.

But the 2022 OCC title may have been a bit of an underdog achievement. After losing their leading scorer from last year and coming in without a true go-to scorer, the Rams used a balanced effort much like they did on Thursday night when Taylor Tucker, Keiarysah Jones, Marisah Atterholt, Kendyll Kershner and Rudy Moore each scored a goal against Mount Vernon.

"That has been the way it has been all year," Madison coach Zac Huff said. "Usually, however many goals we score in a game, it is usually by that many different girls so that is always great to see. It helps us stay balanced."

Tucker got the scoring started when she headed in a corner kick with 10:32 left in the first half. Tucker, normally a defensive player, leads the Rams in scoring with seven goals, and six of those have come off headers on corner kicks.

"Taylor is actually our leading scorer on headers," Huff said. "All but one of her seven goals have come on headers so she is a difference-maker in there for us when we need a key goal off of a corner kick. Her goal lit a fire tonight."

The Rams took a 2-0 halftime lead after Jones scored her goal with just 25 seconds left in the half. After the slow start, Madison found a groove and put three in the net in the second half to roll to an easy victory.

"The girls came out a little flat and Mount Vernon came ready to play," Huff said. "We couldn't find the back of the net there for a while, but we ended up putting five in so it was a great game for us."

Tucker just wanted to be aggressive on the corner kick and it paid off as her teammates fed off the goal and picked up their play in the final 50 minutes.

"We know we don't have that go-to goal scorer so it takes a complete effort from everyone," Tucker said. "If we can come out and play aggressively every game, we can achieve special things."

Tucker is also a premier defender for the Rams and is asked to get in the mixer on set pieces as well as play some up top when the Rams need a score. As a captain, she thrives on her multiple roles.

"It is a lot," Tucker said. "I just know my role as a captain is to be a leader and if people see me working hard to try and score or work hard back on defense, hopefully, they feed off of that and play hard themselves."

With a 4-0 lead, Moore found a unique opportunity as she had her back to the goal and the ball bounced about shoulder high as she flicked the ball back over her head and into the goal. If she would have jumped, it would have been a spectacular bicycle kick but, still, the goal was enough to ignite a celebration among her and her teammates.

It capped off a roller-coaster ride to a league championship, one that many think was unexpected, but inside the program it is just living up to expectations.

"I wouldn't say it was unexpected, but our goal every year is to win a conference championship, and we ended up winning the games we needed to win in order to bring it home again this year," Huff said. "We had a hiccup against Lexington, but we took care of business against New Philly and Mount Vernon to earn the right to be called the outright champs."

For Tucker it feels extra special.

"Yeah, it does because it is senior year," she said. "I know we came out at the start of the year and worked together in order for us to pass and move and be quick so we never play down to the level of our competition. We focused on that and we end the year with a championship trophy because of that."

The Rams (7-7-1) have two games left with a trip to Ontario on Wednesday and Celina on Oct. 15 in the season finale.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Dynasty! Madison wins fifth Ohio Cardinal Conference girls soccer title in six years