Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks ‘‘Edge’ Is Still There After Historic 2022 Season

The 2022 Dodgers will go down in the history books. They broke a franchise record in wins at 111 and an insane run differential at +334, just to name a few things. However, Los Angeles didn’t close out the season on a solid note, especially after clinching the division on September 13th. In the last three weeks, the Dodgers only averaged 3.6 runs per game, 14 errors, and went 10-7.
