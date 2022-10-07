The 2022 Dodgers will go down in the history books. They broke a franchise record in wins at 111 and an insane run differential at +334, just to name a few things. However, Los Angeles didn’t close out the season on a solid note, especially after clinching the division on September 13th. In the last three weeks, the Dodgers only averaged 3.6 runs per game, 14 errors, and went 10-7.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO