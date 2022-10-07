Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks ‘‘Edge’ Is Still There After Historic 2022 Season
The 2022 Dodgers will go down in the history books. They broke a franchise record in wins at 111 and an insane run differential at +334, just to name a few things. However, Los Angeles didn’t close out the season on a solid note, especially after clinching the division on September 13th. In the last three weeks, the Dodgers only averaged 3.6 runs per game, 14 errors, and went 10-7.
Packers and Lions Losses Make it a Perfect NFC North Sunday for the Vikings
Results-wise, Sunday couldn't have gone any better for the Vikings. They certainly could've made things a bit less stressful in their 29-22 victory over the Bears, but a win is a win. And it wasn't just that game that went well. Before the Vikings and Bears kicked off, early-arriving spectators...
Falcons Offense Stagnant as Buccaneers Hold Commanding Halftime Lead
The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their battle for sole possession of first place in the NFC South on a slow note, but one team began to take hold - late, as Tampa Bay enters the locker room with a 13-0 lead over Atlanta after the first half.
