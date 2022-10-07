Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO