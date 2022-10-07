Read full article on original website
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Goose, basset hound mixGoose is a goofy pup with a lot of character. He bounces around like a balloon with long ears and loves attention. He is learning to walk on a leash. He is good in the kennel and waits to go potty until outside. He has been good with dogs he has met so far but a meet and greet would be recommended before adopting to a home with other dogs. He does bark at the yard cat when he sees him. Goose has been dewormed, microchipped, tested for heartworm and is on preventive, neutered, and has received the distemper-parvo combination vaccine and rabies vaccine.
CVAS: Meet Frappe and Gypsy, pets of the week
Meet Frappe and Gypsy, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Frappe and Gypsy would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
