Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 1-8)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Houston County sheriff hosts golf tournament benefiting nonprofit for children in troubled homes. Participants paid an entrance fee to cover the tournament, along with lunch and prizes. Mike Leathers is the Development Officer for the Georgia Sheriff's Youth Homes, a nonprofit for children in troubled homes. He said these fundraisers help keep the youth in a safe place. "These are not troubled children." Leathers says. "These are children that come from troubled environments."
Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living
The South Eastern Tiny House Festival — which is a festival that aims to educate attendees about the benefits of micro-living — is coming to Danville, Georgia on Oct. 22 and 23. The two-day festival is hosted by Georgia-based non-profit, Microlife Institute. Microlife is an organization that specializes in educating and advocating for abundant housing […] The post Upcoming Tiny House Festival will teach Georgians the benefits of micro-living appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WXIA 11 Alive
Weekly North Georgia fall foliage update
ATLANTA — It’s that time of year. As the hours of daylight shrink and we get further into fall, an array of fall colors will be unmasked on deciduous trees across North Georgia. Bright sunny days and crisp, cool overnights can create the most spectacular of fall foliage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Daily South
Wawa Is Heading To Georgia
Good news for anyone who loves a great convenience store: Wawa is heading to Georgia. The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chain has slowly been making its way down South, with outposts in Virginia, North Carolina, and Florida. Now, Georgia residents can join the fan club, because the company announced that it is opening a location in the state by 2024.
41nbc.com
Georgia National Fair showcasing 13 new rides, safety measures
PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — There are more than 60 rides to enjoy at the Georgia National Fair this year. The fair opened Thursday. For the past 33 years, Reithoffer Shows has provided the rides for the fair. President and CEO Richard Reithoffer says it’s a place where the young and old can have fun.
Georgia adds five buildings to National Register of Historic Places
ATLANTA — Georgia has added five new listings to the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1238 Professional Building, Columbus, Muscogee County; Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Columbus, Muscogee County; Ruben Gay Place, Fayetteville vicinity, Fayette County; Maxeys Historic District, Maxeys, Oglethorpe County; and Dixie Cotton Mills and Mill Village Historic District, LaGrange, Troup County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Popular chain Wawa to open its first Georgia location by 2024
GEORGIA — Wawa fans in Georgia, rejoice. The popular gas station chain announced on Wednesday that it is planning to expand into the Peach state. The company will open its first Georgia location by 2024 after its success in Florida. “Our continued expansion plans will allow us to reach...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVM
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
Georgia National Fair 2022: Everything you need to know
MACON, Ga. — It's almost that time again: the Georgia National Fair is back starting on Thursday!. From deep-fried burgers to the Agrilift, we have everything you need to know to enjoy the fair's 33rd edition this October. This year, there are a few changes. First up is parking.
Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock talks reproductive rights, Herschel Walker in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Friday, Senator Raphael Warnock stopped in Macon for his "Working for Georgia" bus tour, one of the topics being reports this week that his challenger Herschel Walker, who's anti-abortion, paid for a girlfriend's abortion. When asked about that during a news conference, Warnock chose not to...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID among Cobb County school-aged residents and statewide: reported October 7
The table below is a summary of the Georgia Department of Public Health‘s School Aged COVID-19 Data Report for the two-week period ending. The notable thing this week is that reported cases in the 0-4 age group increased in both Cobb County and statewide. College-aged cases increased in Cobb but decreased statewide. And high school-aged cases decreased in Cobb but remained roughly the same statewide.
WJCL
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
WJCL
Suspects in deadly shooting of Georgia high school football player captured in South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with the deadly shooting of a high school football player in Georgia. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center in South Carolina under fugitive...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 6)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant prefers to have six (6) mos of experience and at least 18 years old. Job Duties: Scrapes and rinses food from dirty dishes and washes...
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 1