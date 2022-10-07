Read full article on original website
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances, various firearms seized in Greene County drug bust
More than $1 million worth of illegal substances and several firearms were seized in a drug bust carried out by law enforcement agencies and narcotics task forces from multiple jurisdictions in the state last week.
Murder Suspect Released From Virginia Prison Back In Custody, Sheriff Says
A murder suspect who was accidentally released from a Virginia prison is back in police custody, authorities announced. Stone Colburn, 25, was apprehended in Georgia by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County following his release from prison for allegedly stabbing his brother’s girlfriend to death and wounding her 9-month-old in 2021, officials said.
Police: Man arrested, found with ‘large quantity’ of fentanyl, cocaine
58-year-old Everett Lee Bates of Waynesboro was arrested on a alleged narcotics charge and the suspected controlled substances were taken to the state lab for testing. Upon further testing, detectives were able to obtain warrants for possession of cocaine, Fentanyl and para-fluorfentanyl with intent to distribute.
Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail
An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
More information on felony arrests released
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information regarding several arrests that occurred on Wednesday. Five people were arrested on felony charges in the Verona and Fishersville areas. Two of those people, Richard Edward Moore and Michael Paul Donovan, are facing...
Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing
It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
Civil War re-enactor left bomb on field, threatened Gettysburg: feds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses...
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street. The Waynesboro Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed...
Man arrested in drug busts involving $100,000 cash, multiple narcotics in Louisa County
A man is in custody following a month-long search by authorities and multiple drug busts by Louis County Sheriff's Office.
Virginia men charged with defrauding Parkland school shooter's brother
The head of a Virginia company accused of exploiting immigration detainees seeking bail has now been charged with defrauding the brother of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz.
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Hospital accused in racketeering scheme
A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
Spotsylvania Sheriff looking for check fraud suspect
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating a woman they say is wanted on suspicion of check fraud.
