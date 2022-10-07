ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luray, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Accused Killer Mistakenly Released From a Virginia Jail

An accused killer who mistakenly was released from a jail in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested Friday evening in Chatham County, Georgia. Stone L. Colburn had been in custody since July 2021, accused of killing his brother's girlfriend. He was freed Thursday after the initial charges against him were dropped, despite the fact that a new charge was placed.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Luray, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
City
Hamilton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Luray, VA
Government
WHSV

2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
EDINBURG, VA
cbs19news

More information on felony arrests released

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has released some more information regarding several arrests that occurred on Wednesday. Five people were arrested on felony charges in the Verona and Fishersville areas. Two of those people, Richard Edward Moore and Michael Paul Donovan, are facing...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Winchester man arrested for attempted bombing

It may have taken five years but authorities finally nailed the man they say planted a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield during a re-enactment weekend in October of 2017. Gerald Leonard Drake of Winchester was arrested earlier today after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in...
WINCHESTER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskey#The Verdict#Beer#I R#Circuit Court#I R Dovel Sr#Abc#The Page News
WHSV

Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
VERONA, VA
NBC 29 News

Man wanted by WPD for armed robbery

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:35 pm, Waynesboro officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 West Main Street. The Waynesboro Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed...
WAYNESBORO, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
royalexaminer.com

Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters

HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
MIDDLETOWN, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy