Delta Regional Authority announces more than $10 million in investments in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee

Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
10/10 TSSAA football rankings
The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's six Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through October 10, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadline to fill out form for Illinois income and property tac rebates in 1 week away
(NBC 5) CHICAGO, IL — Income and property tax rebate checks that are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan began rolling out last month after receiving initial approval in April, but for those who haven't received their rebate yet, a form may be required. Some residents need to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Former Marshall County teacher to be inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former Marshall County teacher is being posthumously inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame. Wilma Pace — who died in 2012 at the age of 92 — taught for 29 years. She began her teaching career in Crofton, Kentucky, but she joined Marshall County Schools in 1946. Marshall County Schools says Pace taught business, English and French over the course of her career, most of which she spent at South Marshall High School. She also taught at South Marshall Middle School, which is where she was teaching when she retired in the 1980s. An obituary for Pace published by Collier Funeral Home says teaching was her life, and she loved both her profession and her students.
wpsdlocal6.com
Dream Hunt gives disabled youth, veterans a chance to experience deer hunting in inclusive way
HARRISBURG, IL — One organization is making sure all kinds of people can participate in deer hunting. The United Special Sportsman Alliance hosted the Dream Hunt, a time for disabled youth and veterans to come experience deer hunting in southern Illinois. People this year are from places like South...
Comments / 0