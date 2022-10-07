ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Aspen Daily News

Today in History: October 8, Don Larsen's perfect game

Today is Saturday, Oct. 8, the 281st day of 2022. There are 84 days left in the year. On Oct. 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire erupted; fires also broke out in Peshtigo, Wisconsin, and in several communities in Michigan. On this date:. In 1914, the World War I song...
Aspen Daily News

Today in History: October 9, Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize

Today is Sunday, Oct. 9, the 282nd day of 2022. There are 83 days left in the year. On Oct. 9, 2009, President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize for what the Norwegian Nobel Committee called “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”. On...
Aspen Daily News

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Aspen Daily News

Danforth: Some states are still in the dark ages

During Jimmy Carter’s presidency (1977-1981), word came down that the White House was thinking of legalizing marijuana possession. But Carter, fearful that he would be portrayed as soft on crime, didn’t act. It won’t be until next week, officially, that federal pot possession will drop off the books. The feds don’t prosecute today for mere use anyway, but some states still do. Not quite half the states still lurk in the dark era where you and your reputation can be dunked.
ASPEN, CO

