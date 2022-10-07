During Jimmy Carter’s presidency (1977-1981), word came down that the White House was thinking of legalizing marijuana possession. But Carter, fearful that he would be portrayed as soft on crime, didn’t act. It won’t be until next week, officially, that federal pot possession will drop off the books. The feds don’t prosecute today for mere use anyway, but some states still do. Not quite half the states still lurk in the dark era where you and your reputation can be dunked.

