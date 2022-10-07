Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold on to Donaldson (DCI) Stock for Now
DCI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth, driven by a diversified business structure with exposure in various geographies, a strong product portfolio, solid demand and a focus on innovation despite supply-chain issues, raw material inflation and foreign currency woes. Increased levels of equipment utilization across the end markets and market share gains in less mature geographies are aiding its Aftermarket business. In the quarters ahead, the Aerospace and defense business are expected to perform well, supported by improved commercial aerospace market conditions.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Hold Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock
RGA - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher new business volumes of closed longevity business, favorable claims experience, continued growth of Financial Solutions Reinsurance and a higher invested asset base. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Need to Keep an Eye on Blackbaud (BLKB)
BLKB - Free Report) is a stock that investors may consider adding to their portfolio to make some gains from its upside potential. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. The stock is...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
3 Top-Rated Stocks to Buy Right Now for Earnings Growth
Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a renowned company, earnings growth is the top priority for any organization. This is because if the company doesn’t make money, it won’t last over the long run. So, what’s earnings growth? Study a company’s revenues over a given period of time, subtract the cost of production, and you have earnings. By the way, this is also considered the most important variable influencing share price. But, expectations of earnings play a noteworthy role.
Zacks.com
3M Company (MMM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
MMM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and...
Zacks.com
New Fortress Energy (NFE) Stock Moves -1.24%: What You Should Know
NFE - Free Report) closed at $46.94, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com
BCS vs. UOVEY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
BCS - Free Report) or United Overseas Bank Ltd. (. UOVEY - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks...
Zacks.com
Gap (GPS) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know
GPS - Free Report) closed at $9.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Synchronoss (SNCR) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
SNCR - Free Report) closed at $1.24, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%. Heading into today, shares of the mobile services company...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th
MNTK - Free Report) : This biogas focused renewable energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days. Montauk Renewables, Inc. Price and Consensus. Montauk Renewables, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Montauk Renewables, Inc. Quote. Montauk’s...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Maximus (MMS) Stock Now
MMS - Free Report) currently benefits from a solid track record of dividend payments. MMS revenues are anticipated to grow 6.8% and 1.1% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Maximus has a solid track record of dividend payments. During fiscal 2021, 2020 and 2019, MAXIMUS paid out cash dividends of $68.8 million, $70.2 million and $63.9 million, respectively. Such moves indicate MAXIMUS’ commitment to creating value for its shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
Zacks.com
Livent (LTHM) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know
LTHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.68, moving -0.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Zacks.com
Sysco (SYY) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know
SYY - Free Report) closed at $72.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.89, moving +0.76% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
What Makes Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
EOG Resources (EOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
EOG - Free Report) closed at $127.53, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had...
Zacks.com
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
SMCI - Free Report) closed at $61.45, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the server technology company had lost 4.49% over...
Zacks.com
Don't Worry About a Recession: Zacks OCT Market Strategy
DJIA (YTD -16.7% on Oct. 6th) Next, I quote what “See It Market” put down, after its review of the last 80 years — “There have been eleven recessions since the late 1940s, coincidentally with an average duration of eleven months.”. “Interestingly, the average price return of the...
Zacks.com
TEF or TU: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
TEF - Free Report) and Telus (. TU - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
